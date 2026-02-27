A year later, Razer's budget gaming chair is even more budget-friendly than it was meant to be
Cut to January of 2025; it's CES time, and my jaw is just about on the floor. Razer has just revealed that it's launching a budget-friendly gaming chair. I thought that was some kind of (very) early April Fool's joke at the time. Razer's gaming chairs have always been great, but the thought of a budget-friendly one sounds a bit impossible for a brand known for "Razer tax".
But a little more than a year on, the Iskur V2 X is actually even better value than what I thought was a joke price. This chair hasn't seen its MSRP of $299 since before the start of the year, and although it enjoyed a prolonged period down at $249, it's sitting at $269.99 at Amazon currently. For a budget product from a premium brand, I didn't expect that we'd see discounts on this regularly, but with a prolonged absence of that $300 full price, it's becoming one of the easiest entry-level recommendations in the gaming chair market.