The Asus ROG Raikiri II's microswitch buttons are on par with the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro for less money, but they ask how far you're willing to go for a competitive edge

The Asus ROG Raikiri II is a marked improvement over its predecessor, which shows that this is a gaming brand that's willing to listen to feedback and adjust strategies accordingly. What the Raikiri II has done is excellent, undercutting the price and design of the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro in ways I didn't foresee. It stops at nothing to give you a competitive edge with speedy microswitch buttons with tiny actuations - but how far is too far? I think Asus has found the line.

I really wanted to like Asus's last pro controller for Xbox. The Raikiri Pro had a lot of promise, which ended up amounting to a lot of style over substance. After not-so-favorable reviews all over, a full rework has now happened, and the Raikiri II has arrived seeking redemption. It's a tough old market to step into right now, though, because some of the best Xbox Series X controllers are offering a pretty conclusive package.

Thankfully, the folks at Asus seem to be on the ball, and their new officially licensed Xbox Series X controller is matching that. The charging case, the swappable parts, the wireless play on PC and Xbox; it's all here, and in fact, you can even get TMR thumbsticks in the Raikiri II, which not many other brands have offered yet. Weighing in at $189.99 / £199.99, there's a clever undercut happening here (at least in the US), which dodges the standard $200 price of the competition.

Not only has Asus managed to redeem itself from a lacklustre Raikri Pro a few years ago, but it's taken on one of the most popular controllers of the last few years, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, toe-to-toe. That's a mammoth task, but I have to admit that Asus has done an amazing job, and it's going to be very tricky to pick between these two pads going forward.

Design

My main take on the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro was that it was too much style over very little substance. While Asus hasn't completely abandoned the unique aesthetic its controller had, you can tell that a big focus with the Raikiri II has been refining the functionality of the device. Gone is that (fairly pointless) onboard display. Those edgy back buttons that were facing the wrong direction to actually be pressed are gone too. But the face of the controller still has finer details with "ROG" lettering framing the thumbsticks, D-pad, and facial buttons.

RGB is present along the borders of the grips and in the central logo, but none of it feels too overt. When you're holding the controller, it's actually pretty hard to notice the grips shining from under your palms.

Regardless, there are practical design elements that go hand-in-hand, showing that Asus has really gone back to the drawing board. The tiny USB wireless dongle has its own wee tray in the back of the controller - perfect so that no one loses it, but even better for people who are pairing this controller with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and need to take their pad on the go.

The thumbstick tops are swappable, but they have really defined rims, which means that it's easy to keep your thumbs on them. There's also a handy charging stand and carrying case, and the former fits in the latter. In fact, you can charge your controller in the case thanks to a handy passthrough USB-slot in its back.

Features

The best way I can describe the features of the Raikiri II is by talking about the design philosophy of the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro. That gamepad saw Razer taking microswitches from its Esports mice and putting them all over the controller. Face buttons, back buttons, bumpers, you name it, it all clicked in with the speediest of actuations, resulting in a gaming peripheral that feels bred for competitive play.

