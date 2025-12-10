Forget the ROG Xbox Ally, I've been more excited about another Asus Xbox peripheral, and it's finally available

Since its reveal at Gamescom, my most anticipated Xbox controller has been the Asus ROG Raikiri II. For context, I really wasn't that big a fan of the original Raikiri Pro controller. It had such a cool design, and even helped coin the current trend of Xbox Series X controllers that have small displays on them.

But its flashy design got in the way of it being a good gamepad first and foremost. Its back button placement was all over the place, and it didn't do much to justify its price. Ever since, I've been waiting for a version of this controller that would live up to its potential, and now it's available for $189.99 at Best Buy.

Asus ROG Raikiri II | $189.99 at Best Buy

At this point in the year, I expected the Raikiri II to drop in early 2026, but if you act fast, this could probably be with you before Christmas. This comes in $10 cheaper than most officially licensed Xbox controllers that offer similar specs and features. UK: Sadly, I'm not seeing any availability in the UK yet, but if this is a controller you're psyched for, I'd keep an eye out because availability in one region usually means the others will get it soon.

Asus seems to have gone back to the drawing board with this new version. It included features that pit it against the current lineup of gamepad leaders, and it seems to have genuinely improved things compared to the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro.

Like a lot of officially licensed Xbox controllers launching in 2025, the Raikiri II is a wireless Xbox and