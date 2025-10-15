I regret to inform you that I've fallen for the $1,000 ROG Xbox Ally X

The ROG Xbox Ally X is an upsettingly expensive handheld that offers an exceptional portable PC experience paired with console-level comfort. Not only does it set a new performance bar via its shiny new Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset, but it's also the first device to finally kick the desktop drawbacks of Windows 11 to the curb using a new Full Screen Experience mode. It's just a shame that it costs a grand, as this device could mark a new era of Xbox hardware.

If spending five sweet days with the ROG Xbox Ally X has taught me anything, it’s that I do have expensive gaming handheld tastes. I fully expected the portable PC’s price tag to completely distract me from its console-levels of comfort and high spec charm. Instead, I’m actually really falling for this Microsoft and Asus collaboration, but I’m not sure how my love affair with the device will actually last.

The TL;DR here is that even though I fully believe the ROG Xbox Ally X deserves a premium seat at the best gaming handheld table, its $999.99 / £999 price tag is still a bummer. I’m fully aware that every other high-end suitor out there, like the MSI Claw 8 AI+, is gunning for a similar price point, but it’s sorely disappointing that Microsoft hasn’t quite brought next-gen performance to the masses.

Microsoft will argue that the cheaper non-X ROG Xbox Ally exists to provide console fans on a budget with a samey experience. I’m not really buying into the Series S/X tier system this time around, as while the flagship does help kickstart the next handheld generation in terms of performance, the white entry-level model will feel more like an OG Asus ROG Ally. It is worth noting I haven’t tested that version, though, and that means this review will solely focus on the top-end Windows 11 variant.

Specs

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Hey, Xbox Ally X, your 2024 sibling called and wants its specs back.

No, but really - on paper, Asus ROG Ally X and this new premium portable are near identical. You’re getting a setup with 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 1TB M.2 SSD, an 80WHr battery, and while that’s bougie, it’s not exactly a refreshed sheet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Header Cell - Column 0 Asus Xbox ROG Ally X Asus ROG Ally X Price $999 / £899 $799 / £799 Processor AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Processor | Zen 5 architecture, 8-core /16-threads, 24MB total cache ,up to 5Ghz boost AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor | Zen 4 architecture, 8-core /16-threads, 24MB total cache ,up to 5.10Ghz boost Graphics 16 RDNA 3.5 CUs, up to 2.9GHz 12 RDNA 3 CUs, up to 2.7GHz Display 7-inch FHD IPS at 16:9, 120Hz, 500 nits peak brightness, 7ms response time, Dolby Vision HDR, AMD FreeSync Premium 7-inch FHD IPS at 16:9, 120Hz, 500 nits peak brightness, 7ms response time, Dolby Vision HDR, AMD FreeSync Premium Memory 24GB LPDDR5-7500 24GB LPDDR5-7500 Storage 1TB PCle 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD 1TB PCle 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Ports 1x 3.5mm audio, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C (DisplayPort / Power Delivery), 1x Type C USB 4 (Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0), 1x UHS-II Micro SD card reader 1x 3.5mm audio, 1x ROG XG Mobile Interface, 1x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4), 1x UHS-II Micro SD card reader Controls ABXY, D-pad, 2x triggers, 2x bumpers, 2x back buttons, 2x Hall-effect thumbsticks, View, Menu, Xbox button, Lib, Armoury Crate ABXY, D-pad, 2x triggers, 2x bumpers, 2x back buttons, 2x thumbsticks, View, Menu, Command Centre, Armoury Crate Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Operating system Windows 11 + Xbox Full Screen Experience Windows 11 Battery 80Whrs 80Whrs Dimensions 29.0 x 12.1 x 2.75 ~ 5.09 cm 28 x 11.1 x 2.12 - 3.24cm Weight 715g 608g

What is new, though, is the fresh AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip hiding within the Xbox Ally X. This is the first handheld to arrive packing the APU, and it's poised to become the new favorite within the portable PC scene. That’s because it succeeds the Ryzen Z1E with a new Zen 5 architecture and dedicated AI cores that’ll provide access to fps boosting tricks like Frame Generation and Microsoft’s own Auto Super Resolution.

It’s that chipset that’s ultimately going to make a huge difference with the ROG Xbox Ally X. Whether you appreciate it depends on whether you’ve been trying to run fresh games at 1080p 60fps, as while some premium contenders have come close to achieving that, this handheld has a better chance of hitting the gold standard than ever.

Design

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I want you to picture what you think an Xbox handheld would look like. Some of you may draw inspiration from those janky old mockups that used to circulate every generation, with bizarre make-believe specs. In contrast, others may envision a fictional rival to the PS Vita with traditional portable console vibes.

Rather than making any of those dreams into a reality, the Xbox Ally X instead turns the Asus ROG Ally X into something a bit more console-flavored. Many elements remain the same, including the 7-inch 1080 120Hz touchscreen, asymmetrical RGB-accented thumbstick layout, D-pad, and face buttons, although they no longer feel like they’re slipping off the edge of the device.

It’s the kind of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach I can respect, but it’s the changes to the handheld’s body that save it from being a ROG Ally X re-release. You’ve probably already noticed that this portable takes cues from the PlayStation Portal with its new ergonomic controller grips, and the extra handles do a lot of the heavy lifting.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I want to stress that I don’t find the OG ROG Ally comfortable to hold, and I generally get on well with the ergonomic blueprints maintained by the Steam Deck OLED. What was immediately clear after clutching this expensive portable for the first time, though, is that there’s a reason why all the best PC controllers use Xbox-style grips, and they help balance this handheld massively in the hands.

The grips themselves are actually supposed to be inspired by a sequel to the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro, but they’re not that similar. The wings are at less of an angle, which is probably a good thing to cut down on the width. They also don’t extend out quite as far, and again, that’s largely to keep the chonk to a minimum since it’s heavier than the standard ROG Ally X. What I will say is that this portable doesn’t feel like it weighs 715 g (1.58 lbs), and that’s thanks to the grips helping it rest comfortably across your palms.

If I’m being real with you, the new grips make the Xbox Ally one of the most comfortable handhelds I’ve tried. The shape makes it far easier to navigate your fingers to the bumpers without throwing yourself off balance slightly, and I’ve yet to feel like I’m actively trying to clutch the portable. There is a voice in my head saying, “duh, that’s because it’s shaped more like an actual controller,” and y’know what? They’re right.

Aesthetically, the all black design is pretty in keeping with the ROG Ally X at a glance. Yes, Microsoft has marked its territory with a dedicated Xbox button on the left, and if you squint, the front face is covered with tiny vertical letters that feel like a subliminal brand reminder. But, the rest is pretty much business as usual, and the screen bezel dominating the centre is practically identical to its non-Xbox siblings.

Features and software

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I love testing handhelds, but I’d be lying if I said most Windows 11 portables don’t feel like cookie cutouts, all with the same jagged edges. Despite its versatility when it comes to running PC games, the unoptimized operating system usually ends up hampering the experience, but Microsoft has tasked the ROG Xbox Ally X with finally breaking the curse.

I’ll admit, I was sceptical about whether Microsoft was really invested in conjuring up an answer to SteamOS. I also don’t envy the task since it means bringing several storefronts together under one controller-friendly banner, so you can imagine my surprise upon seeing the new “full screen experience” largely resolve all my previous woes.

The main thing the ROG Xbox Ally gets right ties to not letting you ever clumsily land back at a Windows 11 desktop. Instead, holding the Xbox button or hitting the right side library toggle will take you to an improved version of the app. The revamped hub is still a way to access Game Pass just like you would on a PC, but it’ll also let you hop into Steam, The Epic Game Store, GOG, and more, all while letting you launch games without opening each storefront.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

That is absolutely the sort of console experience I was hoping for, and the new Android-inspired “Task Switcher” for apps lets you hop between anything you’ve got open. Naturally, there is an option to start up the traditional desktop if you need to do something more technical, just like with Linux on SteamOS, but you’ll largely find everything you’ll need either in the Xbox app, the Game Bar, or Asus’ Armoury Crate overlay.

You can access all three using the right-side trifecta of buttons, and I have no complaints about the setup. During testing, I was able to dive right into each HUD and find what I needed, including quick access to performance modes, resolution switching, and even AMD’s Frame Generation toggle. You’ll be using the Armoury Crate overlay specific for basic brightness and volume sliders, too, but just know that the Game Bar settings section does still lead you to a desktop-y menu for things like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Boo.

By and large, the new Game Bar, integrated Amoury Crate suite, and Xbox app all ensure that you won’t need desktop mode 99% of the time. The home button houses your three last placed games and a line-up of recent apps, so you won’t even need to jump into the main hub half the time. Yes, if you want to dig around your backlog, you’ll have to navigate through your desired storefront, and the likes of the Epic Game Store boast zero controller support. Steam will normally launch in Big Picture Mode, though, which serves up the same familiar environment included with the Steam Deck.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Circling back to some physical features, the ROG Xbox Ally X is kitted out with many of the same features as its predecessor. Its box of additional portable PC tricks includes storage expansion up to 2TB microSD, two USB-C ports for charging, and accessories like Steam Deck docks, should you fancy using the handheld as an actual console. There’s nothing revolutionary going on with that latter functionality this time around, but again, the new Full Screen mode tightens up the experience dramatically with better controller support.

However, I dare say the ROG Xbox Ally X is somewhat lacking in new moves compared to the original X model. Yes, it does squeeze in new impulse triggers that provide a haptic kick, but everything else feels uncanny. The fact that it costs a grand is somewhat haunting me as I gaze into the exact same 7-inch 1080p 120Hz panel I first checked out two years ago, and while the thumbsticks are now imbued with Hall Effect anti-drift goodness, the face buttons and D-pad aren’t signalling much newness to my thumbs.

Performance

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Are you paying top dollar for some nice grips, new Windows 11 optimizations, and subtle tweaks to the ROG Ally X formula? Well, maybe, but the ROG Xbox Ally X pulls some serious performance punches thanks to its shiny new AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU. Pairing the chip with the already established 24GB RAM helps the setup outpace its competitors and predecessors in pretty demanding games, and it certainly smells like the next handheld generation has now started.

I always make a point of first visiting Night City with new handhelds and PCs alike, as Cyberpunk 2077 makes for a great first sweat test. Going into benchmarking, my assumption was that the ROG Xbox Ally X would be able to at least match the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Ayaneo Flip DS, but using 25W turbo mode, I was able to maintain a 54fps average at 1080p.

FYI, that’s without any upscaling assistance, so the idea of actually playing massive PC games at 1080p 60fps is absolutely within touching distance. In fact, if you leverage AMD’s Super Resolution and Frame Generation tricks, you’ll get a staggering 99fps figure that can almost satiate the handheld’s 120Hz refresh rate.

As someone who’s come to expect a slide show when using handheld-grade APUs, this is honestly refreshing. And, the trend firmly continues across the rest of my testbench games too, as the ROG Xbox Ally X hits an outright impressive 74fps in Shadow of the Tomb Raider versus 43fps on the original model, and even managed to maintain a respectable 34fps in Returnal, a port that normally runs at sub-30fps on Radeon 780M handhelds like the Zotac Zone and Flip DS.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Annoyingly, I ran into some issues with getting my other staple benchmark, Hitman 3 Dartmoor, running on the ROG Xbox Ally X. The tool simply refused to start up, and I suspect the culprit is the new concoction of overlays and hubs. The stealth romp itself works great, though, and while I don’t have like-for-like comparative data yet, I was comfortably able to strut around as Agent 47 at a respectable 74fps in “The Dragon” mission.

As always, these figures represent the max frame rates you can expect if you dial settings down low at native resolution. That leaves wiggle room for those of you who’d like to turn on fancier textures and lighting, but scaling your visuals back to 720p will also result in massive gains. The fact that the ROG Xbox Ally X is already hitting over 60fps in many scenarios is genuinely exciting, and it outlines what the new Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset could do for handheld gaming this generation.

Outside of my usual structured benchmarking stint, I also decided to start my Silent Hill F playthrough using the ROG Xbox Ally X for a creepy, qualitative feel of the handheld’s abilities. I wasn’t really expecting much from the foggy frightfest in terms of frame rates, but it was more than playable since it hit over 30fps without any major tweaks. I was able to get things beyond 60fps using AMD Fluid Motion Frames at a driver level, and honestly? While the low presets result in PS3-grade visuals, I could happily finish the game using this handheld.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

This is the part where I get super clichéd and say there’s more to handhelds than raw performance. I don’t want to give the ROG Xbox Ally X too much slack in this regard since it costs a grand, but the physical experience it provides alongside next-gen frame rates makes for a special experience. Hearing the eerie sounds of Ebisugaoka haunt my every move through the surprisingly punchy “dual Smart Amp” speakers genuinely made my hair stand on end. Plus, being able to clutch the portable closer to my daft face using the grips made for a chilling yet cozy playthrough while curled up on the couch.

Sticking with the topic of sound, I was absolutely baffled by how quiet the fans within the ROG Xbox Ally X were during use. I'm usually used to hearing handhelds mimic a small hovercraft under load, but Asus' device kept noise levels pretty low while maintaining temps a chunk under 70°C. This could change depending on how hard you're trying to push performance, but I wasn't able to produce anything distracting even while benchmarking.

One of the biggies for me when it comes to hands-on ROG Xbox Ally X performance is just how much it feels like a console experience. The improved ergonomics helped me truly forget I was playing on a handheld, with the buttons and sticks all feeling as close to playing on a console as possible.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Admittedly, there’s usually a point while using even my beloved Steam Deck where my hands signal to my brain that I’d like to play on the TV, but this didn’t happen with the portable even after a lengthy session. That said, my horror-loving hyperfocus was interrupted after 2.5 hours of play, as that’s how long it took for Windows 11 to scream at me to grab a charger.

Yes, the ROG Xbox Ally X does little to solve the issue of handheld gaming PC longevity, and while it’s rocking a beefy 80Whr battery, it’ll slurp up the juice fast at 25W. Your personal mileage will vary based on the game you’re playing, but that 2.5-hour figure is the result of me playing Silent Hill F with Turbo Mode enabled and the screen set to half brightness, so that’s exactly what to expect unless you’re tackling the older section of your backlog.

Should you pick up the ROG Xbox Ally X?

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Your bank account will hate you, but if you’re looking for a device that serves up superior levels of comfort paired with “next-gen” performance, the ROG Xbox Ally X has you covered. In truth, the portable PC’s price tag is one of the only elements keeping it from my best handheld top spot right now, as while I have very few complaints with its freshly optimized version of Windows 11, excellent controls, and frame rate abilities, I’m not convinced it’s $1,000 worth of improvements.

The handheld scene is in a sticky situation right now, as while the likes of the ROG Xbox Ally X is about to shake everything up, it’s maintaining a worrying price status quo. There aren’t many players out there who’ll be able to justify even $700 for the base Xbox Ally, let alone this superior version, and that’ll ultimately put the portable under a premium lock and key. Options by Ayaneo or even the upcoming Legion Go 2 can almost get away with this by posing as enthusiast-grade options, but that vibe feels all wrong for a product geared at console gamers.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Loving the ROG Xbox Ally X is an expensive affair, and that’s frustrating when you want players of all budgets to get on board. It feels like Microsoft and Asus have put in extra effort to convince me that not making a portable Series S was the way to go, but hasn’t tried to make its portable PC price approachable.

I’d have given the handheld some credit if it packed even more premium features into the package, like an OLED display or even quirky elements like the hair-step triggers included with the Lenovo Legion Go S, but alas, this is just an improved ROG Ally X with a higher price tag. Does that bring this heroic handheld down? Unfortunately, yes, but it’s still a strong premium contender for those of you who can comfortably afford it.

How I tested the ROG Xbox Ally X

For five days, I used the ROG Xbox Ally X as my main handheld for PC gaming. During that time, I ensured I took notes regarding my overall hands-on experience using the portable, its optimized version of Windows 11, and qualitative performance observation while casually playing Silent Hill F.

I also benchmarked the ROG Xbox Ally X using a set collection of test games, which in turn helped me measure up the handheld’s performance compared to competitors. I specifically ran Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Returnal while making note of average frame rates and comparing the data to handhelds like the Ayaneo Flip DS, Zotac Zone, and MSI Claw 8 Ai+.

For more information on how we test handhelds and other portable gaming gadgets, swing by our full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

