I spent the weekend with the gaming keyboard that broke my heart, but it's not just a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem that has me running straight back into its arms

Three years ago I sat in front of the Asus ROG Azoth and knew it was going to be a winner. That mechanical 75%-er so perfectly fused the worlds of custom decks and the best gaming keyboards it seemed like nothing would ever top it. And, for a long time, nothing did.

In the years since, Asus has released new versions with ever-increasing price tags, adding white colorways, new switches, wrist rests, and strange space-themed designs. None of them truly captured that hazy summer of love with the original... until I sat across from the latest release this weekend. The Asus ROG Azoth 96 HE takes the best parts of its ancestor, adds extra keys, and throws in some of the best magnetic switches I've used so far.

It's also one of the more expensive gaming keyboards on the market today. Amazon has dropped that $359.99 MSRP down to $305.99 (a record-low price) this week, but we're still talking about a good chunk of change here. Still, with Resident Evil Requiem thrown in for free and wireless magnetic keyboards representing the very top end of the market, this is a deck worth investigating.