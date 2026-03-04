I'm calling it now, I think Lego Eevee is the best of the Pokemon sets

If you're looking for a nostalgia-laden Lego kit that doesn't break the bank yet still provides plenty of detail, Eevee is your Pokemon. It's the most affordable of the first-wave Poke-sets but still crams in plenty of personality. This is a quick and easy build too, making it a great project for those who don't normally make Lego or someone without much time (or patience for larger projects) on their hands.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

I bring great news: Lego Eevee is not, in fact, cursed.

I feel this may need some context. Lego is brilliant at so many things, from recreating almost anything you can imagine in blocky miniature to mangling your feet if you stand on a stray brick. What it isn't so good at is larger-scale characters that aren't droids or robots. (Exhibit A: Chewbacca, who has Seen Things.) While it's a fun build, the Lego Pikachu and Poke Ball kit slips into that uncanny valley by virtue of him looking as though he's been stung by bees. Lego Eevee, though? She neatly sidesteps that fate, sauntering onto our list of the best Lego sets. Lego Eevee is a perfect little sunbeam. I would die for Lego Eevee.

Lego Eevee features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $59.99/£54.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 587 Minifigures 0 Build time 1 - 2hrs Dimensions H: 7.5in (19cm) Item Number 72151

A pint-sized Pokemon

Smallest and most affordable wave 1 set

For display, and not to be played with (sorry, kids)

This is the smallest and cheapest of all the first wave Pokemon Lego models, and it's too freakin' cute. Sure, the others may challenge the best Lego kits for size or ambition. But Lego Eevee is as cute as a button, and it doesn't cost a small fortune.

Practically speaking, this set doesn't come with a stand like the others but features just as much articulation. You can move the legs, head, tail, and ears however you like – but don't expect this thing to stand up to playtime with kids. It's very much a display piece, and isn't likely to survive contact with younger Pokemon trainers.

Lego Eevee build

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

Just under 600 pieces

Doesn't take more than an hour or two

Not especially tricky

At a few hundred pieces, Lego Eevee shouldn't take you long to build. It's not a complicated process either; this is the sort of thing you can comfortably finish in an evening while watching TV on the sofa. While there are a few spots where you can come unstuck if you aren't paying attention to piece orientation, it's pretty plain sailing. In other words, it's great if you don't tend to make Lego or are new to the hobby.

Lego Eevee design

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

Absolutely adorable

Accurate recreation of the in-game character

Posable features add so much character

Eevee leaps from the screen to reality with picture-perfect clarity – it's a gorgeous little model that nails the Pokemon's in-game look. Whether it's the tousled fringe or the shaggy mane, it looks spot on… which is easier said than done for something more commonly seen in two dimensions or on a TV. I don't look at this and go "ah, it's kinda like Eevee. Points for effort."

Despite not being the most flexible model, it's articulated enough to inject a lot of personality into your build too. Much like the Lego Piranha Plant, it's surprising how much character you can add by giving Eevee lopsided ears or just cocking the head.