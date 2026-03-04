If you're gripped with Pokemon Pokopia fever, you need to see these delightfully derpy Ditto toys

Not a brain cell between them

A suspicious-looking Charizard looks at a Ditto Snorlax plush
(Image credit: Future/Phil Hayton)

Pokemon Pokopia is fast becoming one of the most popular games in the series according to reviews, so it feels like Poke-fever has well and truly set in. That's why Ditto plushies and figures coming out of the woodwork this week makes sense - I've seen at least a dozen on my travels today alone, and I'm already obsessed with them.

These aren't just Ditto toys in the pocket monster's usual, gloopy form. Alongside Mega set recreations, there's a lot of "Ditto as" something else. Pikachu versions, Eevee-lutions, Lucario, Jigglypuff... the list goes on. The one thing they share is being derpy as all hell, though, which endears them to me even more - there's that same vacant smile you'll see in Pokemon Pokopia.

