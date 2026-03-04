If you're gripped with Pokemon Pokopia fever, you need to see these delightfully derpy Ditto toys
Pokemon Pokopia is fast becoming one of the most popular games in the series according to reviews, so it feels like Poke-fever has well and truly set in. That's why Ditto plushies and figures coming out of the woodwork this week makes sense - I've seen at least a dozen on my travels today alone, and I'm already obsessed with them.
These aren't just Ditto toys in the pocket monster's usual, gloopy form. Alongside Mega set recreations, there's a lot of "Ditto as" something else. Pikachu versions, Eevee-lutions, Lucario, Jigglypuff... the list goes on. The one thing they share is being derpy as all hell, though, which endears them to me even more - there's that same vacant smile you'll see in Pokemon Pokopia.
While the plushies started life at the Pokemon Center, some now seem to be out of stock there. As such, it's nice to see the illusive ones popping up at the likes of Amazon. I've listed my favorites below (many of which I'm tempted to add to our best Pokemon merch page immediately), and they should make good sofa buddies while you dig into Pokemon Pokopia this week. Just bear in mind that the plushies from Amazon are inflated in price compared to their Pokemon Center equivalents, but considering how they don't seem available at the latter anymore, it's better than nothing.
Wondering what all the fuss is about? Be sure to check out our four-and-a-half-star Pokemon Pokopia review to see why it's sweeping up the community.
For more collectible goodies, don't miss the best toys or the best Lego sets.
