New Lego sets for June 2025 include my favorite Fortnite kit and mega-Hogwarts

Excuse me while I catch my breath, because writing up all of this month's new Lego sets for June has been exhausting. Dozens upon dozens of kits are coming in to land across numerous ranges, and it's probably the biggest drop we've had all year.

That avalanche includes smaller, more affordable kits alongside contenders for our best Lego sets guide, such as the adorable 101 Dalmatians Puppy that can be made in 101 different configurations. The Bluey series has also been given a Lego makeover to great effect (just watch as these fly off the shelves), while various book nooks are doing sterling work making our bookshelves look more interesting. The Hogwarts Express version is my current favorite, and it stands out in a month already overloaded with cool new Lego sets.

To give you a better overview of what's happening in the world of Lego this June (and to help you decide what you'd like to put on the wishlist), here are all the new Lego sets hitting shelves this month. Buckle up, because there's a lot to take in...

New Lego sets: Art

Art continues to come out in drips and drabs, with just one new Lego set for June. This one returns to animals, now with 100% more tiger. The beast's gaze is really quite arresting, and I'm a fan of the flowers brightening up the leaves on either side that make it look like more than a Lego mask.

Available June 1, 2025

Lego The Fauna Collection - Tiger | View at Lego



- Price: $64.99 / £54.99 / AU$99.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 744

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 31217

New Lego sets: Botanicals

This month's new Lego sets bring two of my favorite kits from the Botanicals range in quite a while: the gorgeous Red Maple and delightful Happy Plants. The former is showing off with beautiful scarlet and orange leaves that offset the artfully twisted trunk and pot nicely, while the latter is just so darn cheerful. These derpy little guys are the perfect present if you ask me, and I can see them being snapped up for birthdays or Christmas this year.

Available June 1, 2025

Lego Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree | View at Lego



- Price: $59.99 / £54.99 / AU$99.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 474

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 10348

Lego Happy Plants | View at Lego



- Price: $22.99 / £17.99 / AU$29.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 217

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 10349

New Lego sets: Bluey

This might be the biggest release of the month, honestly - and you better believe these kits will sell like hotcakes. The Lego Bluey range (which also includes toddler-friendly Duplo) is absolutely adorable, is packed with references to the show that kids are gonna love, and serves as a strong foundation for what I assume will be a massive line one day.

There's something to suit every budget as well, but my favorite would absolutely be the Heeler family house. Besides being the only set to get you the whole clan, it's crammed with nooks and secrets children will enjoy discovering. I appreciate the appearance of hidden little toys seen in the show as well.

Available June 1, 2025

Lego Playground Fun with Bluey and Chloe | View at Lego



- Price: $19.99 / £17.99 / AU$29.99

- Ages: 4+

- Pieces: 104

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 11201

Lego Bluey's Beach & Family Car Trip | View at Lego



- Price: $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.99

- Ages: 4+

- Pieces: 133

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 11202

Lego Bluey's Family's House | View at Lego



- Price: $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$99.99

- Ages: 4+

- Pieces: 382

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 11203

Duplo Ice Cream Trip with Bluey | View at Lego



- Price: $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.99

- Ages: 2+

- Pieces: 22

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 10458

Duplo Bluey's Family House with Memory Game | View at Lego



- Price: $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$99.99

- Ages: 3+

- Pieces: 83

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 10459

New Lego sets: City

The City range goes ham on new Lego sets once again, with a full . Well, if you're in the UK or Australia, that is. The US has to wait for many of these kits aside from The City Tower, and they'll get the lineup in August.

As luck would have it, the standout would have to be The City Tower anyway. This enormous build is an impressive sight, is bustling with activity (there's something new to see wherever you look), and lines up perfectly with other kits such as the Central Train Station. I also appreciate the spaceship parked on the roof, of course.

Available June 1, 2025

Lego Police Motorcycle Chase | View at Lego



- Price: £8.99 / AU$14.99

- Ages: 4+

- Pieces: 65

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 60455

Lego Police Boat Chase | View at Lego



- Price: £24.99 / AU$39.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 264

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 60456

Lego Custom Police Car Garage | View at Lego



- Price: £44.99 / AU$79.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 489

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 60457

Lego Emergency Air Ambulance Airplane | View at Lego



- Price: £44.99 / AU$79.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 403

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 60465

Lego Yellow Bulldozer | View at Lego



- Price: £54.99 / AU$99.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 682

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 60466

Lego Heavy-Duty Recovery Tow Truck with Crane | View at Lego



- Price: £74.99 / AU$129.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 793

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 60467

Lego Central Train Station | View at Lego



- Price: £79.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 752

- Minifigures: 7

- Item Number: 60469

Lego Explorer's Arctic Polar Express Train | View at Lego



- Price: £179.99 / AU$299.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 1,517

- Minifigures: 6

- Item Number: 60470

Lego Arctic Explorer's Science Lab Truck | View at Lego



- Price: £99.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 1,604

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 60471

Lego The City Tower | View at Lego



- Price: $209.99 / £179.99 / AU$299.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 1,941

- Minifigures: 7

- Item Number: 60473

New Lego sets: Disney

It's another bumper month for new Lego sets based on Disney, but one stands out from the pack - the ambitious 101 Dalmatians kit. Yes, it's a very cute puppy. But that's not why it's special. Rather, this model stands out because it can be built in a mind-boggling 101 ways. In other words, you have a lot of room to personalize your creation.

I saw this in person back in January at the London Toy Fair, and can confirm that it's heckin' adorable. I was also a fan that a much cheaper option is being released alongside it too - the more modest Lucky & Penny kit.

Available June 1, 2025

Angel | View at Lego



- Price: $64.99 / £59.99 / AU$119.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 784

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 43257

Moana 2 Kakamora Barge | View at Lego



- Price: $99.99 / £89.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 572

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 43258

Toy Story Celebration Train & RC Car | View at Lego



- Price: $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 4+

- Pieces: 206

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 43264

Princess Castle & Royal Pets | View at Lego



- Price: $129.99 / £109.99 / AU$199.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 787

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 43267

101 Dalmatians Puppy | View at Lego



- Price: $149.99 / £129.99 / AU$199.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 1,722

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 43269

Lucky & Penny 101 Dalmatians Puppies | View at Lego



- Price: $24.99 / £19.99 / AU$39.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 268

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 43271

Minnie's Pet Hotel | View at Lego



- Price: $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 4+

- Pieces: 161

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 43274

Mini Arendelle Castle & Elsa's Ice Palace | View at Lego



- Price: $49.99 / £44.99 / AU$79.99

- Ages: 5+

- Pieces: 306

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 43278

New Lego sets: Dreamzzz

Dreamzzz continues apace, but only in the UK and Australia. That's because these kits aren't coming to the US until August, so hold your fire if you're hoping to grab these Stateside.

Funnily enough, my favorite kit this month is the demon submarine. Because c'mon - a giant evil shark that's also a sub? That's straight up gold. It's ridiculous, and I love it.

Available June 1, 2025

Zoey's Time Owl | View at Lego



- Price: £24.99 / AU$39.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 359

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 71494

Mateo vs. Cyber Brain Mech | View at Lego



- Price: £24.99 / AU$39.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 368

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 71495

Mateo's Fire Chameleon | View at Lego



- Price: £44.99 / AU$79.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 443

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 71492

Mateo's Spray Paint Truck | View at Lego



- Price: £89.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 929

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 71499

Nightmare Shark Submarine | View at Lego



- Price: £129.99 / AU$229.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 1,413

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 71500

New Lego sets: Fortnite

OK, listen. Peely & Sparkplug's Camp is very nice. The Durrr Burger Restaurant seems like a mighty fine establishment as well. But nothing in this month's new Lego sets matches up to Klombo.

If I'm being honest, I didn't even know what a Klombo was until recently... but now I'd protect the gigantic baby boi until my dying breath. Just look at that derpy smile and googly eyes.

What I'm saying is, I think the new Lego Klombo set is cool.

Peely & Sparkplug's Camp | View at Lego



- Price: $22.99 / £17.99 / AU$29.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 250

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 77075

Durrr Burger Restaurant | View at Lego



- Price: $64.99 / £54.99 / AU$89.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 546

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 77076

Klombo | View at Lego



- Price: $109.99 / £89.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 1,084

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 77077

New Lego sets: Friends

Here's another range that's getting a big release in the UK and Australia this month... but not in the US. Sorry, Stateside readers; you'll need to wait until August to get your hands on the latest Friends. Well, apart from the Comic Book and Game Store - that's out this month across the board.

I feel contractually obligated to say that this is my favorite, but truth be told, I'm torn between the Family Vacation Beach Resort (the summer holiday of my dreams) and the Plant Cafe and Flower Shop, because hell yeah would I grab a coffee and chill there. What a vibe.

Available June 1, 2025

Friendship Movie Night | View at Lego



- Price: £12.99 / AU$19.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 154

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 42642

Panda Sanctuary Animal Care | View at Lego



- Price: £24.99 / AU$49.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 243

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 42648

Music Store & Apartment | View at Lego



- Price: £44.99 / AU$79.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 483

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 42653

Pony Ranch & Stable | View at Lego



- Price: £59.99 / AU$109.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 727

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 42654

Unicorn & Flamingo Pool Party | View at Lego



- Price: £8.99 / AU$14.99

- Ages: 5+

- Pieces: 99

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 42658

Friendship Road-Trip Travel Car | View at Lego



- Price: £17.99 / AU$29.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 220

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 42659

Costume Party with Unicorn & Fairy | View at Lego



- Price: £34.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 261

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 42661

Travel Boat Adventure | View at Lego



- Price: £69.99 / AU$114.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 685

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 42664

Puppy Playground | View at Lego



- Price: £8.99 / AU$14.99

- Ages: 4+

- Pieces: 66

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 42665

Cat Birthday Party & Tree House | View at Lego



- Price: £24.99 / AU$49.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 321

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 42666

Plant Café & Flower Shop | View at Lego



- Price: £79.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 1,138

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 42671

Family Vacation Beach Resort | View at Lego



- Price: £119.99 / AU$199.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 1,140

- Minifigures: 6

- Item Number: 42673

Comic Book and Game Store | View at Lego



- Price: $99.99 / £79.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 1,005

- Minifigures: 4

- Item Number: 42674

New Lego sets: Harry Potter

Someone cast 'productivity' on the Lego Harry Potter team, because we're awash with new Lego sets from this Wizarding World this June. Eight new kits (many of which are substantial) hit shelves this month.

While I'd love to say the Monster Book of Monsters is my favorite of the bunch (truly, as it looks like a lot of fun), the Main Tower steals all the limelight. I managed to see both at the Toy Fair 2025, but it was the Tower which dropped my jaw. Besides being an instantly recognizable silhouette, it packs in numerous iconic locations like the moving staircases, Dumbledore's office, and many of the challenges from the first film. There are numerous minifigures on show here as well.

Available June 1, 2025

Hogwarts Castle: Herbology Class | View at Lego



- Price: $49.99 / £44.99 / AU$79.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 390

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 76445

Fawkes: Dumbledore's Pheonix | View at Lego



- Price: $22.99 / £17.99 / AU$29.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 299

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 76448

Chomping Monster Book of Monsters | View at Lego



- Price: $59.99 / £54.99 / AU$109.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 518

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 76449

Book Nook: Hogwarts Express | View at Lego



- Price: $99.99 / £89.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 832

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 76450

Privet Drive: Aunt Marge's Visit | View at Lego



- Price: $89.99 / £79.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 639

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 76451