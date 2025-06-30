New Lego sets for July 2025, including the perfect gift I think fans will go nuts for

Following the absolute maestrom of new Lego sets last month, July is looking quiet on the whole. Indeed, there are just five kits (or seven, if you count gifts with purchase) hitting shelves.

Luckily, some of these are already looking like they might earn a spot on our list of the best Lego sets. The How to Train Your Dragon model isn't just well-timed thanks to the release of the live-action remake; it's downright adorable enough that I can see it becoming a must-have gift (particularly this Holiday season). I've already seen buzz for the Nike trainer kit too, so it's an obvious standout amongst this month's new Lego sets.

Want the complete picture? I've rounded up all of the new Lego sets for July 2025 below. That includes a breakdown of cost, how many pieces there are, and an expert opinion on the kits I think you should prioritize.

New Lego sets: Icons

(Image credit: Lego)

There's a very nice convertible on offer as part of this month's new Lego sets, but let's be honest: all eyes are going to be on the ultra-adorable Toothless kit. This model is an exaggerated, cartoon version of the Night Fury with a much larger head and teensy legs, so the result's extra adorable. It's a great size for display as well, making it ideal for desks or shelves in a home office.

Honestly, I can see this one flying off shelves as quickly as Toothless moves in the movie. It's reasonably priced (compared to other kits, anyway), isn't a particularly complex build, but has oodles of personality thanks to that posable head and mouth. The pose makes him look like he's a very good doggy as well, which doesn't hurt.

Available July 1, 2025

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless | View at Lego



- Price: $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$109.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 784

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 10375

Available July 4, 2025

Shelby Cobra 427 S/C | View at Lego



- Price: $159.99 / £139.99 / AU$249.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 1,241

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 10357

New Lego sets: Marvel

(Image credit: Lego)

Marvel's only got one new kit this month, and honestly, fans might be a little disappointed.

Miles Morales' Spider-Man mask is hitting shelves this July 1, and while those who love the Brooklyn-based Spidey will be pleased to have a memento in his honor (and justifiably so, it's a cool model), it looks so similar to the previous Spider-Man mask set that I think it's a palette swap. I'd need to go hands-on to confirm that, but after having a good look at promo photos, they seem identical save for those colors. (You can see the old version for yourself here.) As a hero in his own right, Miles deserves better... particularly because his mask is usually depicted differently in the comics and on-screen thanks to bigger eyes.

That doesn't make this a bad set, of course. I just wish some tweaks had been made to differentiate it from the other kit.

Available July 1, 2025

Miles Morales' Mask | View at Lego



- Price: $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$109.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 487

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 76329

New Lego sets: Star Wars

(Image credit: Lego)

There's just one Star Wars set for Lego in July, but fans of The Phantom Menace will be chuffed with it nonetheless (roger roger).

Yes, this kit recreates one of the iconic Trade Federation troopers from that movie - a Battle Droid, complete with its Segway-style speeder. Thanks to the blockiness of Lego, it's a surprisingly accurate recreation. I always think droids or helmets are a better fit for the Lego treatment than characters like Chewbacca because they avoid the uncanny valley, and this is a good example of why. What a handsome devil.

Available July 1, 2025

Battle Droid with STAP | View at Lego



- Price: $139.99 / £119.99 / AU$199.99

- Ages: 12+

- Pieces: 1,088

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 75428

New Lego sets: Other

(Image credit: Lego)

Now here's a crossover I wasn't expecting. Nike is getting a Lego set this July complete with a basketball-themed display, and there's even a little basketball-headed minifigure to live inside the heel. The shoe itself can also be used to store whatever goodies you like - be that earbuds or keys.

So far as free new Lego sets go, a couple are available this month. First up is the Flying Moon Car that is only available for Insiders (e.g. those who sign in to the Lego Store), and it costs 2,500 Insider Points. Next is the Lego Friendly Snails gift with purchase, which is free if you spend $160 / £145 / AU$260.

Available July 1, 2025

Nike Dunk | View at Lego



- Price: $99.99 / £89.99 / AU$149.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 1,180

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 43008

Friendly Snails | View at Lego



- Price: Gift with purchase

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 264

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 40788

Flying Moon Car | View at Lego



- Price: 2,500 Insider Points

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 211

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 40789

Hoping to save on building your collection? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Lego deals this month.