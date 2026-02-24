Where to buy Pokemon TCG First Partner Illustration Collection Series 1, the highly anticipated new release
Where's that Pokemon? No, really
It's old news by now that card game stock can be more of a pain than a Psyduck's headache, so tracking down where to buy Pokemon TCG First Partner Illustration Collection Series 1 (a limited run in honor of Pokemon's 30th anniversary) isn't likely to be easy. But it should be - and that's why I'm tracking down offers here.
I've been keeping an eye on Poke-stock for well over a year now, so I'd like to think I've learned a trick or two along the way. That's why I'm rounding up my best guess on where to buy Pokemon TCG First Partner Illustration Collection Series 1 below, with suggestions for the most likeliest retailers to still have stock after listings go live. I've also included recommendations for the stores you should keep on checking, because they often receive extra copies of the best card games when everyone else has run out.
Because we're playing the long game here, I'll keep this page updated with the latest offers as and when they appear. Watch this space, in other words!
Where to buy Pokemon TCG First Partner Illustration Collection Series 1 in the US
It's pretty quiet out there right now, but I have found a live listing at Walmart. Just bear in mind that it's almost certainly overpriced.
Walmart
✅ Series 1 | $74.99
Walmart has been one of the best options for Pokemon TCG stock recently, and that's the case again here with the First Partner box. All the same, it's worth noting that listings at Walmart are almost always overpriced... and while we don't have a confirmed cost yet, this is probably inflated too.
Check stock at Walmart
Amazon
Check stock at Amazon
I know this will get a "well, duh" reaction (which is entirely valid, considering how Amazon sells everything and is the biggest retailer around), but it has been very good at stocking Pokemon in the last few months. Actually, it's consistently beaten the competition for availability... though bear in mind that the listings are likely to be overpriced.
Miniature Market
Check stock at Miniature Market
This indie retailer is generally a great source of cards at a reasonable price, but the trouble is, everyone else knows it. That means those products get snatched up quicker than blinking, as was the case here. However, keep an eye on the out-of-stock Series 1, because it might just come back. I've know Miniature Market to do that before now.
Best Buy
Check stock at Best Buy
Best Buy does tend to stock Pokemon TCG products, but I'm not convinced it's the best place to buy Pokemon First Partner Illustrated Collection Series 1. That's because its products are usually listed as "coming soon" before being revealed as in-store only listings.
Target
Check stock at Target
Much like Best Buy, Target isn't tremendously reliable for Pokemon TCG stock. In my experience, you have to get in there early before things sell out.
TCGPlayer
Check for stock at TCGPlayer
This is usually a good source of offers on hard-to-find TCG products, but the downside is that they'll be overpriced. You're at the mercy of third parties here, so I wouldn't rely on it unless you're happy handing over a small fortune.