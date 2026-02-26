Amazon is celebrating 30 years of Pokemon with hard-to-find boosters and anti-reseller tactics

Pokemon Day is just around the corner and Amazon wants to keep resellers at bay. The retailer is offering a whole bunch of boosters, bundles, and tins at regular RRP right now, but to keep those cards in the hands of players it's employing some extra security tactics.

You'll need to be signed into your Amazon account and request an invite to buy these Pokemon TCG Ascended Heroes and other collection packs. Once registered, lucky hunters will receive an email with a link to buy within 72 hours. Of course, this isn't a given but, if you've been watching those price tags rise across the rest of the market recently, it's well worth worth a shot. Not only that, but the site is running a bunch of deals on Battle Decks and other bundles as well.

Anyone wondering where to buy Pokemon Ascended Heroes should be getting their names on this list, but there's also one other collection that's caught my eye. Those looking to buy the Pokemon Day 2026 Collection have so far been faced with 'out of stock' messages, but Amazon is coming through with a £15.99 RRP this week.

Amazon Pokemon stock at a glance

The Pokemon Day 2026 Collecltion includes one foil promo, one coin, and three booster packs, with that Pikachu sitting front and centre. This is a new release and it's been pretty difficult to find elsewhere.

The long sought after Ascended Heroes ETB is on Amazon's shelves for its regular £44.99 RRP right now, promising a full art promo, nine boosters, and all those extras.

The cheapest booster box for Ascended Heroes, the mini tin comes with two booster packs and an art card. Linked above is the Pikachu version, but Riolu & Darumaka's tin is also available via the same invite system.

With three booster packs and a foil promo Charmander, the Tech Sticker collection is another cheaper way to get some of the newer cards at RRP.



Charizard stans can grab the Mega Charizard Tin for just under £20 at Amazon when that invite link comes through. That's four boosters and one foil promo not-a-dragon.

Snorlax fans unite! The Pokemon TCG: Snorlax ex and Blissey ex Special Collection is also included in Amazon's invite-only system. That £39.99 RRP is holding firm on this set of two foil promo cards, one oversize card, and eight boosters.

Why are Pokemon cards so hard to find?

(Image credit: Future)

Wondering why it's so difficult to track down the latest sets or older cards? You're not alone. There are a number of factors at play here, and none of them make for pleasant reading. To begin with, demand is high - very high. The fact that these products are so sought-after means you're battling a horde of fellow fans for any available stock. Compounding the issue is stock itself. It's impossible to know whether enough units have been made in the first place, so that could be to blame too. (Either way, that may be resolved before long thanks to The Pokemon Company acquiring a US TCG distributor.)

However, the biggest spectre looming over us all by far would be resellers. These unscrupulous individuals buy up as many different copies of a product as possible which then they sell on at absurdly inflated prices. Because demand is so high, folks seem willing to pay the marked-up costs... which, in turn, encourages more of the same behaviour. That's why I'd never encourage buying from the likes of eBay. Don't feed the pests!

