Where to buy Pokemon Day 2026 Collection, the adorable but hard-to-find Pikachu pack

Wondering where to buy the Pokemon Day 2026 Collection? Honestly, you're not alone. Plenty of fans are in the same boat, and it's finding a copy can be harder than your average Geodude.

That's why I'm working out where to buy the Pokemon Day 2026 Collection here, all so you don't have to. Put your feet up, friend; I've got this. I've been hunting for stock of the best card games for quite a while now, and that means I have a few tricks up my sleeve when it comes to tracking down hard-to-get releases. This pack (which celebrates both the annual Poke-day on February 27 and the franchise turning 30) is just one example.

Things move quickly in this field, so pop back every now and then if nothing's available right now to see if any stock has turned up!

Where to buy Pokemon Day 2026 Collection in the US

Although the box set it tricky to find right now, I have seen a copy lurking over at Miniature Market for a not-outrageous price. Although it's also available at Amazon and at Walmart, those are from a third party. That means there's a risk to diving in, but most reviews for these particular items seem positive.

Miniature Market

$29.99



And we have a winner! Reliable indie retailer Miniature Market has now got stock of the collection box, and while I think it may still be priced above MSRP, it's the cheapest offer I've seen yet.



Check stock at Miniature Market

Amazon

$38.99



Even though it's a bit more expensive than competitors, the third-party seller offering this pack is getting far more positive responses for this item. That means I'm more likely to recommend it, as it seems to be a safe bet.



Check stock at Amazon

Walmart

$38.99



Walmart seems to have come through with more Pokemon TCG stock. However, it's worth noting that this listing is overpriced along with being sold by a third party. While most reviews seem positive and in the four to five-star range, it's worth bearing in mind nonetheless - proceed at your own risk.



Check stock at Walmart

Best Buy

$46.99



Even though this pack is available right now at Best Buy (which is a pleasant surprise, compared to normal Pokemon TCG stock at the retailer), it's significantly more expensive than I've seen anywhere else.



Check stock at Best Buy

Target

$99.99 (for two)



Unlike usual, you can still buy the Pokemon Day 2026 Collection at Target... but only in a double pack that costs a significant amount of cash. Ooft.



Check stock at Target

TCGPlayer