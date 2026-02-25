Walmart just launched its own Pokemon Week celebrations, but I've got my eye on one members-only booster box

We're now turning the corner towards Pokemon Day 2026, and retailers are getting spicy with it. The latest, Walmart, has launched a whole landing page devoted to these cute critters, with merch, games, and - yes - cards listed in pride of place. There's just one problem. Having filtered down to all the cards available, there's only one Booster Bundle even remotely near MSRP right now, and it's reserved for Walmart Plus members.

Most Pokemon booster bundles have an MSRP of around $25, but that's gone out the window now that one of the best card games has seen a massive resurgence. The only solace we pack rippers have is this $34.97 price tag on a set of six Pokemon Journey Together boosters at Walmart.

Plus members have early access to this price tag (and if the state of other bundles are anything to go by it's going to move fast) until 12:59pm ET tonight. The same booster bundle is currently listed at $40.99 at Amazon, if you're not already in Walmart's membership. If you're looking to furnish your Pokemon Day setup with a flurry of new cards, this is one of the cheapest ways to do so.

Walmart's Pokemon Week at a glance

Pokemon Journey Together Booster Bundle | $34.97 at Walmart

Walmart is reserving this only-slightly-inflated Pokemon Journey Together Booster Bundle for its Walmart Plus members, with early access live now until 12:59pm ET. Considering the state of Pokemon card prices at the moment, that's an offer I'd certainly be taking them up on.

Journey Together is one of my favorite sets (it makes up a lot of my current 1025 Pokemon collection campaign), so I'm pleased it's among the cheaper packs to collect right now. This six-pack Booster Bundle should carry a $26.94 MSRP, but you'd be lucky to find that kind of price even back on launch day. Still, considering many are still wondering where to even buy Pokemon: Ascended Heroes, the newest release, I'll resign myself to a $10 markup.

Walmart currently has the best price on the web for this one - Miniature Market is out of stock, as is Target and Pokemon Center itself.

(Image credit: Catherine Lewis)

It looks like Pokemon Day is only revving those price inflation engines this week, but there are relative savings to be found if you know where to look. I say relative savings, because it would be unrealistic to expect anything to be below MSRP at a time like this - getting close feels good in the current landscape, though.

If you're after something a little more recent, Pokemon Ascended Heroes has seen some price decreases at Walmart in the last week. Where two-pack blisters and sticker collections were between $2 - $5 more expensive last week they've dropped a few figures more recently. Walmart is currently the best place to shop the latest set, though we're still wildly over MSP.