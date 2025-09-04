Where to buy Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution before resellers get their hands on it

Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution is almost here, and that means the race is on to secure the few remaining pre-orders floating around out there. That's why I've been scouring the long grass in search of stock, all so you don't have to.

Although things are pretty dire in the UK when it comes to Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution pre-orders (thanks to a later release date, I presume), the US is doing well for itself. I've managed to track down a surprising amount of stock for this expansion to one of the best card games, so you should be able to get something on your travels.

Just be aware of some sellers inflating the cost of Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution stock ahead of its release on September 26 (or October 10 if you're based in the UK). I've added some price analysis to help with this, allowing you to see whether you're paying over the odds or not.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution in the US

With Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution on the horizon, I'd expected there to be less stock flying around... but a few retailers have a healthy amount of cards ready to go. If you're looking to secure some ahead of the September 26 release date, here's where to go.

Miniature Market

✅ Booster | $7.99

✅ 3-Pack Blister (Golduck) | $34.99

✅ Build & Battle Box | $44.99

✅ Booster Bundle | $59.99

✅ Elite Trainer Box (Gardevoir) | $99.99

✅ Elite Trainer Box (Lucario) | $99.99

✅ Enhanced Booster Box | $279.99



Miniature Market is out here proving why it's usually my go-to for Pokemon TCG pre-orders, because it still has lots of Mega Evolution stock at a (mostly) reasonable price. A few items have dropped out of stock, and the Elite Trainer Boxes are packing a hugely inflated cost as usual, but everything else is closer than I've seen elsewhere.



Swipe to scroll horizontally Price analysis Item Stock level Price Booster Pack In stock (slightly inflated price) $7.99 3-Pack Blister (Golduck) In stock (inflated price) $34.99 Build & Battle Box In stock (inflated price) $44.99 Booster Bundle In stock (inflated price) $59.99 Elite Trainer Box (Mega Gardevoir ex) In stock (inflated price) $99.99 Elite Trainer Box (Mega Lucario ex) In stock (inflated price) $99.99 Enhanced Booster Box In stock (inflated price) $279.99 3-Pack Blister (Psyduck) Out of stock Was $34.99 Premium Checklane (Drifloom) Out of stock Was $5.69 Premium Checklane (Drifblim) Out of stock Was $5.69 Premium Checklane Blister Display Out of stock Was $84.99

Amazon

✅ Booster Bundle | $59.42

✅ Elite Trainer Box (Gardevoir) | $124.77

✅ Enhanced Booster Box | $299.45



Amazon only has a handful of items on offer, and they're all overpriced. It's a good backup, in other words, but you can find superior prices elsewhere.



Swipe to scroll horizontally Price analysis Item Stock level Price Booster Bundle In stock (inflated price) $59.42 Elite Trainer Box (Mega Gardevoir ex) In stock (inflated price) $124.77 Enhanced Booster Box In stock (inflated price) $299.45

Walmart

✅ Elite Trainer Box (Lucario) | $129.99

✅ Enhanced Booster Box | $299



Walmart's been letting the side down recently when it comes to Pokemon cards, and Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution stock is thin on the ground here. That's likely to change closer to launch, but for now, it's a bit of a sorry sight.



Swipe to scroll horizontally Price analysis Item Stock level Price Elite Trainer Box (Mega Lucario ex) In stock (inflated price) $129.99 Enhanced Booster Box In stock (inflated price) $299

Best Buy

The only Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution items listed at Best Buy right now all have a 'coming soon' label, and in the past they went straight to 'in-store only.' They're worth keeping an eye on just in case, but I wouldn't get your hopes up.



Swipe to scroll horizontally Price analysis Item Stock level Price Booster Bundle Coming soon $26.94 Elite Trainer Box Coming soon $49.99 Booster Box Coming soon $160.99

Target

Target's pre-orders for Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution sold out fast, and are now out of stock. Check back on release day to see if they've returned.



Swipe to scroll horizontally Price analysis Item Stock level Price 3-Pack Blister (Psyduck) Out of stock Was $14.99 3-Pack Blister (Golduck) Out of stock Was $14.99 Booster Bundle Out of stock Was $29.99 Elite Trainer Box (Mega Gardevoir ex) Out of stock Was $54.99 Elite Trainer Box (Mega Lucario ex) Out of stock Was $54.99 Booster Box Out of stock Was $179.99

Pokemon Center

As expected, the Pokemon Center sold out of official Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution stock right away. I wouldn't count on it returning any time soon either, as it usually doesn't.



Swipe to scroll horizontally Price analysis Item Stock level Price Booster Bundle Out of stock Was $26.94 Elite Trainer Box (Mega Gardevoir ex) Out of stock Was $59.99 Elite Trainer Box (Mega Lucario ex) Out of stock Was $59.99 Booster Box Out of stock Was $161.64

Where to buy Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution in the UK

Things are fairly dire for the UK when it comes to Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution stock, because everything I can find is sold out. The likes of Amazon haven't gone live with their products yet though, so there's still hope. Keep visiting those stores every now and then! I suspect the lack of pre-orders may have something to do with the slightly later October 10 release date in the UK, too...

Amazon

I can't find any Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution stock at Amazon right now, which means it'll start to arrive in drips and drabs before long. Keep an eye on it!



Magic Madhouse

Magic Madhouse sold its Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution stock incredibly fast, and it had a pretty good showing this time around - in the past, the store has only stocked a handful of items.



Wayland Games

As predicted, the reliable tabletop retailer has already sold out of its pre-order allocation. Drat!



Pokemon Center

In news that will surprise literally no-one, Pokemon Center has sold out of its Mega Evolution stock. In fact, I think it was snapped up right away and is unlikely to return.



Swipe to scroll horizontally Price analysis Item Stock level Price Booster Bundle Out of stock Was £23.94 Elite Trainer Box (Mega Gardevoir ex) Out of stock Was £54.99 Elite Trainer Box (Mega Lucario ex) Out of stock Was £54.99 Booster Box Out of stock Was £143.64

