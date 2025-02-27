Pokemon Champions: Everything we know so far

Pokemon Champions is an upcoming Pokemon game that's set to bring PvP trainer battles to Nintendo Switch and smartphone users around the world. Announced alongside Pokemon Legends Z-A news in February 2025's Pokemon Presents livestream, the head-to-head arena experience is "focused on Pokemon battles from core Pokemon games" as seen across the iconic creature-catching franchise's history. That means we can expect our Gen 1 pocket monster pals to join the fray alongside their modern day cohort – and even without a release date, we're already hyped.

According to Takato Utsonomiya, COO at The Pokemon Company, Pokemon Champions will see you "pitting your skills against those of other trainers from around the world" in a competitive multiplayer experience. Thanks to its mobile-Switch cross platform element, it's designed to be "enjoyed by more players than ever before" – and since it's coming to "the Nintendo Switch family of systems," it sounds Pokemon Champions could be another upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game to keep on your radar. There's still lots we've yet to learn about it, but for a complete lowdown of what you need to know right now, here's the skinny on Pokemon Champions.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Having just been revealed, the Pokemon Champions release date has yet to be set – though we know it to be "now in development," according to the Pokemon Presents showcase. With a possible Nintendo Switch 2 launch hinted at, however, it could be some time before we get a firm release date – especially with Pokemon Legends Z-A revealed to be coming in "late 2025" as part of the same livestream event.

Pokemon Champions platforms

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Champions will launch on "the Nintendo Switch family of systems" as well as iOS and Android smartphones. This sounds like a promising indicator that Pokemon Champions might launch on Nintendo Switch 2 as well as on the original Nintendo Switch – hopefully good news for anyone not looking to upgrade in the near future.

Pokemon Champions gameplay

Pokémon Presents 2025.2.27 - YouTube Watch On

Despite being signposted as "not actual" Pokemon Champions gameplay footage, there's lots to be gleaned from the trailer in terms of the overall vibe and aesthetic we might expect from the game. It begins with a blast from the nostalgic past, charting Pokemon's progression across Nintendo systems as players of all ages get in on the fun. We see its humble origins on Game Boy, the Wii, Nintendo DS, and finally, a shot of a woman gazing in awe at a mobile device. The shot then changes to show a man sitting on his sofa at home playing on the Nintendo Switch, and it's revealed that the two are locked into a real-time Pokemon Champions battle from across the globe.

Here, we see some more flavors of what Pokemon Champions might look and feel like. The arena each player stands in is huge, all blue-tinged metal illuminated by large stadium screens and strobing spotlights, as an enthusiastic audience cheers from the stands.

Sharing the stage, we see the crystalline forms of Charizard and Samurott going up against Dondozo and Aegislash – and right as Charizard unleashes an attack, it cuts to the title card. It seems Pokemon Champions could be harnessing a splashy sense of showmanship, turning trainer battles into immersive, all-out spectacles whether you're playing on mobile or Nintendo Switch. It also can be connected to the Pokemon Home cloud system for an even more personalized experience, allowing you to "team up with Pokemon who joined you on your adventures in previous Pokemon games."

Pokemon Champions developer

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Champions is being developed by The Pokemon Works, which also developed Pokemon Sleep and is tasked with maintaining Pokemon Home. It makes Pokemon Champions' built-in synergy with the cloud service make that much more sense, but the studio isn't going it alone. Mainline franchise developer Game Freak is supporting The Pokemon Works by "carrying out the planning for this project," teaming up to deliver a confluent PvP online experience that still feels part of the broader Pokemon universe.

