Pokemon Champions announced for Switch and mobile, a new PvP competition where you can fight with your Pokemon from older games

The Pokemon Company has unveiled a new battle-focused game called Pokemon Champions, and it kind of looks like a mobile version of Pokemon Stadium.

Revealed during the Pokemon Presents stream today for Pokemon Day, Pokemon Champions is in development for the "Nintendo Switch family of systems" as well as mobile devices. Main series developer Game Freak is planning the game, and The Pokemon Works is developing.

Pokémon Champions! | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Notably, the game is confirmed to have Pokemon Home compatibility, so you'll be able to connect the two up and use your lovingly raised Pokemon to fight alongside you. Clearly, you don't have to do this, as it's explained that the feature means "you won't be limited to using Pokemon you can partner up with in Pokemon Champions," so it seems that rental teams of sorts might be an option.

Excitingly, we see Mega Charizard X in the trailer, so Mega Evolution is definitely here and accounted for, as is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Terastalization, which is interesting as that means at least two different battle "gimmicks" from separate generations are included. In fact, we even see the Mega Charizard and a Terastalized Dondozo fighting, so it's not like their respective gimmicks can't be mixed together, either. Who knows, perhaps there could be even more things to play around with? I for one haven't forgotten about Dynamaxing and Z-Moves.

Elsewhere during the stream, we got our first proper look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A , which showed off how we'll be able to parkour around Lumiose City . There's still no release date for the game yet, but it's on track for late 2025.

