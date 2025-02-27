Pokemon Presents February 2025 live – all the news and trailers from the Pokemon Day stream

It's Pokemon Day once again and that means we're getting our usual accompanying Pokemon Presents stream to fill us in on what's coming next for the beloved creature-catching series.

What's interesting this year is that the big Pokemon Day showcase is sandwiched between the Nintendo Switch 2's unveiling – which happened in January – and the dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that's set to come in April. As such, you must wonder what we'll see during the Pokemon Presents stream and what might be left for another day.

Regardless, It's hard to imagine not seeing Pokemon Legends Z-A in some form. The successor to Pokemon Legends Arceus was announced at last year's Pokemon Day showcase, and we haven't seen too much of it since. We could be made to wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 stream for something more substantial, but we'll surely see something.

There's likely more to see outside of gaming, too. While The Pokemon Company and Wallace and Gromit studio Aardman revealed they were working on a "special project" just last year, it's said to be years away, so it might be too early. What we are getting, though, is a little treat from the studio behind Your Name called Dragonite and the Postman, which will be free to watch on YouTube today.

As ever, we'll just have to wait for the Pokemon Presents time for something solid. Until then, though, we're here to round up all the leaks and chatter before the stream before reporting on all the revealed news and trailers, so sit tight and follow along for all the developments.

Pokemon Presents stream