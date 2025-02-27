Pokemon Presents February 2025 live – all the news and trailers from the Pokemon Day stream
Pokémon Legends: Z-A? Nintendo Switch 2 teases? One can only hope
It's Pokemon Day once again and that means we're getting our usual accompanying Pokemon Presents stream to fill us in on what's coming next for the beloved creature-catching series.
What's interesting this year is that the big Pokemon Day showcase is sandwiched between the Nintendo Switch 2's unveiling – which happened in January – and the dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that's set to come in April. As such, you must wonder what we'll see during the Pokemon Presents stream and what might be left for another day.
Regardless, It's hard to imagine not seeing Pokemon Legends Z-A in some form. The successor to Pokemon Legends Arceus was announced at last year's Pokemon Day showcase, and we haven't seen too much of it since. We could be made to wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 stream for something more substantial, but we'll surely see something.
There's likely more to see outside of gaming, too. While The Pokemon Company and Wallace and Gromit studio Aardman revealed they were working on a "special project" just last year, it's said to be years away, so it might be too early. What we are getting, though, is a little treat from the studio behind Your Name called Dragonite and the Postman, which will be free to watch on YouTube today.
As ever, we'll just have to wait for the Pokemon Presents time for something solid. Until then, though, we're here to round up all the leaks and chatter before the stream before reporting on all the revealed news and trailers, so sit tight and follow along for all the developments.
Pokemon Presents stream
Now for some real news. After Toyota made a Miraidon motorcycle replica in real life, Honda is making a Koraidon, but this one will have the ability "to walk on all four legs." Talk about a flex.
Me? A Pokemon game that runs well would certainly be fab, but I'm more curious about the kind of experimentation Pokémon Legends Arceus offered. Mainline Pokemon games always scratch a nostalgic itch for me, but seeing something fresh is neat.
As our Pokemon Legends Arceus review says, the gem "is a refreshing take on the Pokemon formula, stripping back the game to focus on the titular creatures with such great success."
Or, we could just announce a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game so we can all go home happy.
Two people with high hopes for Z-A are former Nintendo PR managers Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang. You can check out their video above for their full thoughts, though they reckon Z-A is a chance to get it right following Scarlet and Violet's bumpy launch. They also predict a late release date to be revealed that could land in the fall. Thoughts?
I imagine Pokemon Legends Z-A is the main event for later, though the Switch 2 direct on the horizon casts an interesting shadow. Could we get an early peak at what the Switch 2 can do? Will we see much of Z-A at all? All will be answered in time, I'm sure.
What'll be interesting is how long the Pokemon Presents showcase actually is. We've seen previous broadcasts stretch to 25-ish minutes when The Pokemon Company has a mainline game like Scarlet and Violet to show, though we've also seen streams hit the 15-minute mark.
As for where you can watch it, the YouTube link is above. A countdown will likely begin 10 minutes before the start time so you can shuffle in without missing a beat.
First things first. The Pokemon Presents showcase kicks off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT. That's rough if you're over in America, but I digress. We've still got a few hours yet, so go about your day - be it pretending to work or otherwise.
And away we go! It's Pokemon Day once more so we're taking the time to reminisce over our favorite pocket pals. The main event will be the big Pokemon Presents stream set to begin in a few hours, but do check in to catch up on everything you need to know before the event.
Pokemon Presents February 2025 time – hopes for Pokemon Z-A and Switch 2 updates run high as Pokemon Day stream draws here