Pokemon Legends: Z-A's complete Pokedex is now here, and there are over 200 different Pokemon for us to encounter and team up with in the Kalos region's Lumiose City. Don't be fooled by the urban setting – there's a wide variety of friends to find, with loads of returning favorites.

Although there are no brand new Pokemon to discover, it's worth keeping in mind Pokemon Legends: Z-A's Mega Evolutions – there are plenty of new, powered-up forms for certain Pokemon alongside a healthy list of returning Megas, using Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Stones which we've rounded up further below. These also form a separate Mega Evolution Pokedex in-game, which you'll fill out by both catching the appropriate Pokemon and obtaining their corresponding Mega Stones.

As for the base Pokedex, you can find our complete list of all 230 Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A – listed in Pokedex order – below. This doesn't account for any potential new additions in the upcoming Mega Dimension DLC, where it's already been confirmed that the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa will make an appearance, for example. However, we'll be sure to update this page as we learn more about the expansion.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex

Chikorita Bayleef Meganium Tepig Pignite Emboar Totodile Croconaw Feraligatr Fletchling Fletchinder Talonflame Bunnelby Diggersby Scatterbug Spewpa Vivillon Weedle Kakuna Beedrill Pidgey Pidgeotto Pidgeot Mareep Flaaffy Ampharos Patrat Watchog Budew Roselia Roserade Magikarp Gyarados Binacle Barbaracle Staryu Starmie Flabebe Floette Florges Skiddo Gogoat Espurr Meowstic Litleo Pyroar Pancham Pangoro Trubbish Garbodor Dedenne Pichu Pikachu Raichu Cleffa Clefairy Clefable Spinarak Ariados Ekans Arbok Abra Kadabra Alakazam Gastly Haunter Gengar Venipede Whirlipede Scolipede Honedge Doublade Aegislash Bellsprout Weepinbell Victreebel Pansage Simisage Pansear Simisear Panpour Simipour Meditite Medicham Electrike Manectric Ralts Kirlia Gardevoir Gallade Houndour Houndoom Swablu Altaria Audino Spritzee Aromatisse Swirlix Slurpuff Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Espeon Umbreon Leafeon Glaceon Sylveon Buneary Lopunny Shuppet Banette Vanillite Vanillish Vanilluxe Numel Camerupt Hippopotas Hippowdon Drilbur Excadrill Sandile Krokorok Krookodile Machop Machoke Machamp Gible Gabite Garchomp Carbink Sableye Mawile Absol Riolu Lucario Slowpoke Slowbro Slowking Carvanha Sharpedo Tynamo Eelektrik Eelektross Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Bulbasaur Ivysaur Venusaur Charmander Charmeleon Charizard Squirtle Wartortle Blastoise Stunfisk Furfrou Inkay Malamar Skrelp Dragalge Clauncher Clawitzer Goomy Sliggoo Goodra Delibird Snorunt Glalie Froslass Snover Abomasnow Bergmite Avalugg Scyther Scizor Pinsir Heracross Emolga Hawlucha Phantump Trevenant Scraggy Scrafty Noibat Noivern Klefki Litwick Lampent Chandelure Aerodactyl Tyrunt Tyrantrum Amaura Aurorus Onix Steelix Aron Lairon Aggron Helioptile Heliolisk Pumpkaboo Gourgeist Larvitar Pupitar Tyranitar Froakie Frogadier Greninja Falinks Chespin Quilladin Chesnaught Skarmory Fennekin Braixen Delphox Bagon Shelgon Salamence Kangaskhan Drampa Beldum Metang Metagross Xerneas Yveltal Zygarde

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions

Here's our list of all of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions, which you'll need to collect to fill out the Mega Evolution Pokedex. Beware that there are a couple of story spoiler-related Megas here, but you can find the full list in Dex order below.

Mega Meganium Mega Emboar Mega Feraligatr Mega Beedrill Mega Ampharos Mega Gyarados Mega Barbaracle Mega Starmie Mega Floette Mega Pyroar Mega Clefable Mega Alakazam Mega Gengar Mega Scolipede Mega Victreebel Mega Medicham Mega Manectric Mega Gardevoir Mega Gallade Mega Houndoom Mega Altaria Mega Audino Mega Lopunny Mega Banette Mega Camerupt Mega Excadrill Mega Garchomp Mega Sableye Mega Mawile Mega Absol Mega Lucario Mega Slowbro Mega Sharpedo Mega Eelektross Mega Dragonite Mega Venusaur Mega Charizard X Mega Charizard Y Mega Blastoise Mega Malamar Mega Dragalge Mega Glalie Mega Froslass Mega Abomasnow Mega Scizor Mega Pinsir Mega Heracross Mega Hawlucha Mega Scrafty Mega Chandelure Mega Aerodactyl Mega Steelix Mega Aggron Mega Tyranitar Mega Falinks Mega Skarmory Mega Salamence Mega Kangaskhan Mega Drampa Mega Metagross Mega Zygarde

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions being added later

Mega Greninja (Ranked Battle Season 1 awards its Mega Stone, starting October 16)

Mega Delphox (Ranked Battle Season 2 awards its Mega Stone)

Mega Chesnaught (Ranked Battle Season 3 awards its Mega Stone)

Mega Raichu X (found in upcoming Mega Dimension DLC)

Mega Raichu Y (found in upcoming Mega Dimension DLC)

