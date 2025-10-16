Full Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex – every Pokemon you can find in Lumiose City

Every Pokemon to catch to fill out your Pokemon: Legends: Z-A Pokedex

Pokemon Legends: Z-A's complete Pokedex is now here, and there are over 200 different Pokemon for us to encounter and team up with in the Kalos region's Lumiose City. Don't be fooled by the urban setting – there's a wide variety of friends to find, with loads of returning favorites.

Although there are no brand new Pokemon to discover, it's worth keeping in mind Pokemon Legends: Z-A's Mega Evolutions – there are plenty of new, powered-up forms for certain Pokemon alongside a healthy list of returning Megas, using Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Stones which we've rounded up further below. These also form a separate Mega Evolution Pokedex in-game, which you'll fill out by both catching the appropriate Pokemon and obtaining their corresponding Mega Stones.

As for the base Pokedex, you can find our complete list of all 230 Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A – listed in Pokedex order – below. This doesn't account for any potential new additions in the upcoming Mega Dimension DLC, where it's already been confirmed that the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa will make an appearance, for example. However, we'll be sure to update this page as we learn more about the expansion.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex

  1. Chikorita
  2. Bayleef
  3. Meganium
  4. Tepig
  5. Pignite
  6. Emboar
  7. Totodile
  8. Croconaw
  9. Feraligatr
  10. Fletchling
  11. Fletchinder
  12. Talonflame
  13. Bunnelby
  14. Diggersby
  15. Scatterbug
  16. Spewpa
  17. Vivillon
  18. Weedle
  19. Kakuna
  20. Beedrill
  21. Pidgey
  22. Pidgeotto
  23. Pidgeot
  24. Mareep
  25. Flaaffy
  26. Ampharos
  27. Patrat
  28. Watchog
  29. Budew
  30. Roselia
  31. Roserade
  32. Magikarp
  33. Gyarados
  34. Binacle
  35. Barbaracle
  36. Staryu
  37. Starmie
  38. Flabebe
  39. Floette
  40. Florges
  41. Skiddo
  42. Gogoat
  43. Espurr
  44. Meowstic
  45. Litleo
  46. Pyroar
  47. Pancham
  48. Pangoro
  49. Trubbish
  50. Garbodor
  51. Dedenne
  52. Pichu
  53. Pikachu
  54. Raichu
  55. Cleffa
  56. Clefairy
  57. Clefable
  58. Spinarak
  59. Ariados
  60. Ekans
  61. Arbok
  62. Abra
  63. Kadabra
  64. Alakazam
  65. Gastly
  66. Haunter
  67. Gengar
  68. Venipede
  69. Whirlipede
  70. Scolipede
  71. Honedge
  72. Doublade
  73. Aegislash
  74. Bellsprout
  75. Weepinbell
  76. Victreebel
  77. Pansage
  78. Simisage
  79. Pansear
  80. Simisear
  81. Panpour
  82. Simipour
  83. Meditite
  84. Medicham
  85. Electrike
  86. Manectric
  87. Ralts
  88. Kirlia
  89. Gardevoir
  90. Gallade
  91. Houndour
  92. Houndoom
  93. Swablu
  94. Altaria
  95. Audino
  96. Spritzee
  97. Aromatisse
  98. Swirlix
  99. Slurpuff
  100. Eevee
  101. Vaporeon
  102. Jolteon
  103. Flareon
  104. Espeon
  105. Umbreon
  106. Leafeon
  107. Glaceon
  108. Sylveon
  109. Buneary
  110. Lopunny
  111. Shuppet
  112. Banette
  113. Vanillite
  114. Vanillish
  115. Vanilluxe
  116. Numel
  117. Camerupt
  118. Hippopotas
  119. Hippowdon
  120. Drilbur
  121. Excadrill
  122. Sandile
  123. Krokorok
  124. Krookodile
  125. Machop
  126. Machoke
  127. Machamp
  128. Gible
  129. Gabite
  130. Garchomp
  131. Carbink
  132. Sableye
  133. Mawile
  134. Absol
  135. Riolu
  136. Lucario
  137. Slowpoke
  138. Slowbro
  139. Slowking
  140. Carvanha
  141. Sharpedo
  142. Tynamo
  143. Eelektrik
  144. Eelektross
  145. Dratini
  146. Dragonair
  147. Dragonite
  148. Bulbasaur
  149. Ivysaur
  150. Venusaur
  151. Charmander
  152. Charmeleon
  153. Charizard
  154. Squirtle
  155. Wartortle
  156. Blastoise
  157. Stunfisk
  158. Furfrou
  159. Inkay
  160. Malamar
  161. Skrelp
  162. Dragalge
  163. Clauncher
  164. Clawitzer
  165. Goomy
  166. Sliggoo
  167. Goodra
  168. Delibird
  169. Snorunt
  170. Glalie
  171. Froslass
  172. Snover
  173. Abomasnow
  174. Bergmite
  175. Avalugg
  176. Scyther
  177. Scizor
  178. Pinsir
  179. Heracross
  180. Emolga
  181. Hawlucha
  182. Phantump
  183. Trevenant
  184. Scraggy
  185. Scrafty
  186. Noibat
  187. Noivern
  188. Klefki
  189. Litwick
  190. Lampent
  191. Chandelure
  192. Aerodactyl
  193. Tyrunt
  194. Tyrantrum
  195. Amaura
  196. Aurorus
  197. Onix
  198. Steelix
  199. Aron
  200. Lairon
  201. Aggron
  202. Helioptile
  203. Heliolisk
  204. Pumpkaboo
  205. Gourgeist
  206. Larvitar
  207. Pupitar
  208. Tyranitar
  209. Froakie
  210. Frogadier
  211. Greninja
  212. Falinks
  213. Chespin
  214. Quilladin
  215. Chesnaught
  216. Skarmory
  217. Fennekin
  218. Braixen
  219. Delphox
  220. Bagon
  221. Shelgon
  222. Salamence
  223. Kangaskhan
  224. Drampa
  225. Beldum
  226. Metang
  227. Metagross
  228. Xerneas
  229. Yveltal
  230. Zygarde

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions

Here's our list of all of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions, which you'll need to collect to fill out the Mega Evolution Pokedex. Beware that there are a couple of story spoiler-related Megas here, but you can find the full list in Dex order below.

  1. Mega Meganium
  2. Mega Emboar
  3. Mega Feraligatr
  4. Mega Beedrill
  5. Mega Ampharos
  6. Mega Gyarados
  7. Mega Barbaracle
  8. Mega Starmie
  9. Mega Floette
  10. Mega Pyroar
  11. Mega Clefable
  12. Mega Alakazam
  13. Mega Gengar
  14. Mega Scolipede
  15. Mega Victreebel
  16. Mega Medicham
  17. Mega Manectric
  18. Mega Gardevoir
  19. Mega Gallade
  20. Mega Houndoom
  21. Mega Altaria
  22. Mega Audino
  23. Mega Lopunny
  24. Mega Banette
  25. Mega Camerupt
  26. Mega Excadrill
  27. Mega Garchomp
  28. Mega Sableye
  29. Mega Mawile
  30. Mega Absol
  31. Mega Lucario
  32. Mega Slowbro
  33. Mega Sharpedo
  34. Mega Eelektross
  35. Mega Dragonite
  36. Mega Venusaur
  37. Mega Charizard X
  38. Mega Charizard Y
  39. Mega Blastoise
  40. Mega Malamar
  41. Mega Dragalge
  42. Mega Glalie
  43. Mega Froslass
  44. Mega Abomasnow
  45. Mega Scizor
  46. Mega Pinsir
  47. Mega Heracross
  48. Mega Hawlucha
  49. Mega Scrafty
  50. Mega Chandelure
  51. Mega Aerodactyl
  52. Mega Steelix
  53. Mega Aggron
  54. Mega Tyranitar
  55. Mega Falinks
  56. Mega Skarmory
  57. Mega Salamence
  58. Mega Kangaskhan
  59. Mega Drampa
  60. Mega Metagross
  61. Mega Zygarde

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions being added later

  • Mega Greninja (Ranked Battle Season 1 awards its Mega Stone, starting October 16)
  • Mega Delphox (Ranked Battle Season 2 awards its Mega Stone)
  • Mega Chesnaught (Ranked Battle Season 3 awards its Mega Stone)
  • Mega Raichu X (found in upcoming Mega Dimension DLC)
  • Mega Raichu Y (found in upcoming Mega Dimension DLC)

