Every Pokemon to catch to fill out your Pokemon: Legends: Z-A Pokedex
Pokemon Legends: Z-A's complete Pokedex is now here, and there are over 200 different Pokemon for us to encounter and team up with in the Kalos region's Lumiose City. Don't be fooled by the urban setting – there's a wide variety of friends to find, with loads of returning favorites.
Although there are no brand new Pokemon to discover, it's worth keeping in mind Pokemon Legends: Z-A's Mega Evolutions – there are plenty of new, powered-up forms for certain Pokemon alongside a healthy list of returning Megas, using Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Stones which we've rounded up further below. These also form a separate Mega Evolution Pokedex in-game, which you'll fill out by both catching the appropriate Pokemon and obtaining their corresponding Mega Stones.
As for the base Pokedex, you can find our complete list of all 230 Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A – listed in Pokedex order – below. This doesn't account for any potential new additions in the upcoming Mega Dimension DLC, where it's already been confirmed that the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa will make an appearance, for example. However, we'll be sure to update this page as we learn more about the expansion.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Budew
- Roselia
- Roserade
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Binacle
- Barbaracle
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Flabebe
- Floette
- Florges
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Pancham
- Pangoro
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
- Dedenne
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Venipede
- Whirlipede
- Scolipede
- Honedge
- Doublade
- Aegislash
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Pansage
- Simisage
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Panpour
- Simipour
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Audino
- Spritzee
- Aromatisse
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Vanillite
- Vanillish
- Vanilluxe
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Carbink
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Absol
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Slowking
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Stunfisk
- Furfrou
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Delibird
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Froslass
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Scyther
- Scizor
- Pinsir
- Heracross
- Emolga
- Hawlucha
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Klefki
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Aerodactyl
- Tyrunt
- Tyrantrum
- Amaura
- Aurorus
- Onix
- Steelix
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Pumpkaboo
- Gourgeist
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Falinks
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Skarmory
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Kangaskhan
- Drampa
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Zygarde
Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions
Here's our list of all of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions, which you'll need to collect to fill out the Mega Evolution Pokedex. Beware that there are a couple of story spoiler-related Megas here, but you can find the full list in Dex order below.
- Mega Meganium
- Mega Emboar
- Mega Feraligatr
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Barbaracle
- Mega Starmie
- Mega Floette
- Mega Pyroar
- Mega Clefable
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Scolipede
- Mega Victreebel
- Mega Medicham
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Gallade
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Altaria
- Mega Audino
- Mega Lopunny
- Mega Banette
- Mega Camerupt
- Mega Excadrill
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Sableye
- Mega Mawile
- Mega Absol
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Slowbro
- Mega Sharpedo
- Mega Eelektross
- Mega Dragonite
- Mega Venusaur
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Malamar
- Mega Dragalge
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Froslass
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Scizor
- Mega Pinsir
- Mega Heracross
- Mega Hawlucha
- Mega Scrafty
- Mega Chandelure
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Steelix
- Mega Aggron
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Falinks
- Mega Skarmory
- Mega Salamence
- Mega Kangaskhan
- Mega Drampa
- Mega Metagross
- Mega Zygarde
Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions being added later
- Mega Greninja (Ranked Battle Season 1 awards its Mega Stone, starting October 16)
- Mega Delphox (Ranked Battle Season 2 awards its Mega Stone)
- Mega Chesnaught (Ranked Battle Season 3 awards its Mega Stone)
- Mega Raichu X (found in upcoming Mega Dimension DLC)
- Mega Raichu Y (found in upcoming Mega Dimension DLC)
