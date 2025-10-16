All Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift Codes and Rewards
Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Z-A are available now, through different means
There's Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gifts and codes already active, with rewards that can be redeemed right now – including a special Raltz with a Gardevoirite Stone! Pokemon Legends Z-A is likely to have all kinds of Mystery Gifts popping up over the course of the next few months, so it's important to recognise how the process works and how you can redeem Mystery Gifts as easily as possible, as well as what's available at any one time. Let's get into it.
All Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Pokemon Legends Z-A has the following live Mystery Gifts for players to redeem.
Mystery Gift Reward
Code/Redeem Method
Expiration Date
Raltz x1 and Gardevoirite Stone x1
Via Internet (no code required)
28 February 2026
Poke Balls x100
Unique code sent to user's email after purchasing digital edition of Pokemon Legends Z-A
10 March 2026
Fast Balls x3
Unique code sent to user's email after purchasing digital edition of Mega Dimension DLC expansion
10 March 2026
At time of writing, there are no expired or out-of-date Mystery Gift rewards for players to redeem, though it goes without saying that this will happen in the future, and we'll be sure to update this page accordingly.
How to redeem Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Legends Z-A
To redeem Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Legends you need to do the following:
- Make sure you have an online connection (you do not need the Switch Online Membership).
- In Pokemon Legends Z-A, open the Link Play menu.
- Choose "Mystery Gift".
- Choose either "Get Via Internet" or "Get with Code/Password", depending on what gift you want to get.
- If you pick the latter, enter the correct code.
- The gift should be sent to you immediately.
The difference between "Get Via Internet" and "Get with Code/Password" is that the former are just gifts that any player can immediately get, but the latter are locked behind a password that needs to be known accordingly. These might be given away as part of pre-order bonuses, events or similar.
Remember, a Mystery Gift can only be redeemed per account once.
