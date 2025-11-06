How to get Diancie in Pokemon Legends: Z-A and start the Shine Bright Like a Gemstone mission

Diancie in Pokemon Legends: Z-A is a mystery gift reward, or rather the mission Shine Bright Like a Gemstone is what you get through the mystery gift, which in turn ends with the chance to capture Diancie for yourself and add it to your team. This Pokemon Legends: Z-A mission isn't very long – ten minutes at most – but working out where to start it isn't clear, as we'll explain below. Here's how to get Diancie and where to start the Shine Bright Like a Gemstone side mission.

Where to start the Diancie mission in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

The mission to get Diancie, Shine Bright Like a Gemstone, begins inside the Looker Bureau north of Wild Area 3. After downloading the Diancite Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift, head to the Looker Bureau and speak to Mimi, the Espurr Pokemon standing on a chair next to the main desk.

After speaking to Mimi, this will trigger some dialogue that ends with you getting the Shine Bright like a Gemstone mission. This is a very simple, easy mission where you simply go to several locations marked on the map to talk to Mimi and Emma, before eventually ending up on a rooftop where you can encounter Diancie and battle it for the chance to catch it.

Keep in mind that Diancie is level 70 (it's not clear if this scales to player progress), and a powerful Rock/Fairy type, so make sure your team is prepared and you have a lot of Ultra Balls. It's also accompanied by a pair of level 64 Carbink, though you don't have to defeat or capture them if you don't want to. Still, Diancie can be added to the list of Pokemon Legends: Z-A Legendaries you can capture in game, and simply downloading the Mystery Gift will ensure you have Diancie's mega stone, so you'll be able to evolve it from the off.

