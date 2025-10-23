The Many Flowers of Flabebe in Pokemon Legends: Z-A is a side quest to find five Flabebe colors – as in, five different variants of the same Pokemon – catch them, and present them back to the quest giver. Flabebe in Pokemon Legends: Z-A comes in Blue, White, Red, Orange and Yellow, and while some of these colors appear in multiple locations, others are a lot harder to find. Below we've got the locations of all Flabebe colors in Pokemon ZA, so you can complete the Many Flowers side quest yourself!

Where to find all Flabebe color locations in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

The map above shows five locations where you can find each color of Flabebe in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Red Flabebe: Wild Zone 3. Found in the central and East section of the Zone.

Wild Zone 3. Found in the central and East section of the Zone. Yellow Flabebe: Vert Street, between Prism tower and Vert Plaza.

Vert Street, between Prism tower and Vert Plaza. White Flabebe: Vert Sector 3, near the statues on either side of the courtyard.

Vert Sector 3, near the statues on either side of the courtyard. Orange Flabebe: Bleu Street, Southwest of Wild Zone 16, in the flowers that border the road.

Bleu Street, Southwest of Wild Zone 16, in the flowers that border the road. Blue Flabebe: On the rooftops Southwest of the Gazebo in Vert Sector 6.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are other locations to find Flabebe in Pokemon ZA – this is by no means a full list of locations – but these ones are those we have confirmed ourselves, and know from experience that they can be accessed from a very early point in the game.

Once you have them, bring them back to the Hairdresser who gave you the questline outside Coiffure Clips in Southwest Lumiose. For each Flabebe you show her, you'll unlock a corresponding hair dye colour, as well as several more when you show her all five. You'll also get 1500 in cash, and a Rare Candy! For a quest where you don't have to battle anything particularly challenging, it's a decent reward.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you're looking for something more powerful, find the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Alpha Dratini location with our guide, so you can evolve it into the legendary Dragonite! Or find out where to get the beloved Pokemon Legends: Z-A Riolu, and get this popular fighting dog on your team.

© Gamesradar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.