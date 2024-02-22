Where to find all the hidden cactuars in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Knowing where to find the hidden cactuars in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can be a little tricky. The Cactuar Caper minigame quest in Costa del Sol puts your detection and photography skills to the test with Tifa and Aeirth. While you have a map in hand that points you towards general areas in the seaside resort to check out, actually spotting the plant-like friends can be a challenge. These are no ordinary cactuar either, with the map showing their pink style complete with star-shaped shades and maracas that you need to look out for. If you see any other cactuar painted on any surfaces, these are fakes you can disregard.

So, if you're setting off on your Cactuar Caper and you need help finding and photographing all of the hidden cactuars, read on below as we guide you through the minigame.

How to photograph cactuars successfully

As well as showing you the rough location of each cactuar, the map also details a percentage which is how much you'll need to zoom in on the plant-like art to successfully snap a photo. You can see the percentage on the camera lens, and the reticule will go green when you've zoomed in enough.

Helpfully, when you're close to a cactuar, a blue camera symbol will also appear on your screen before you get your camera out to indicate you're in the right area in the resort. Even so, it can be hard to spot the pink cactuar - which is painted on different surfaces.

Where to find the hidden cactuars

1. Once you get the quest from the studio employee who stands next to the Estudia de La Luna sign, take a left and follow the path until you reach the front desk area near some wheelies. Take a right and follow the ramp up in the direction of the Run Wild minigame on your map. You should then see a camera symbol pop up, and you can then see the pink cactuar on a rockface above an inflatable chocobo decoration. You only need to zoom in by around 10%, so standing close to the rockface above will help you get the shot you need.

2. From there, walk through the marketplace and make your way past the shop vendor. Keep following the path past the changing stations and head down the ramp. Head towards the Surf and Suntan, where you'll see the cactuar on the resorts sign to the left. For this one, you'll need to zoom in by 40% to get the shot.

3. From the Surf and Suntan, head down the street back towards the studio employee you got the quest from. Head down the ramp just next to the Estudio de la Luna stand and make your way down the deck next to a tower with a globe decorated with an anchor. At the end of the deck, you should see the cactuar on a tetrapod standing up out of the ocean. This one needs a close up shot with 70% zoom.

4. Make your way back up and take a left towards the building with the Costa del Sol signage on its side. Head up the ramp just outside and cross the bridge towards the area where you first arrived in the chapter and got off the boat. You should notice the camera symbol pop up just outside a food stand. Behind the stand are three red fire hydrants - the small pink cactuar is on the bottom of the third hydrant just to the right of the stand. You need to zoom in 30% to snap this one.

