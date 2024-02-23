Choosing who to help on the beach in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth comes down to who you want to develop your bond with. Just before a boss battle begins in Costa del Sol, you'll have to decide whether you help Aerith and Barret or Tifa and Red 13. The group has been divided on the battlefield, and you'll have to pick which side you want to assist. As with many choices in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it's good to think about who you're trying to get closer to or develop your bond with to help you decide. The good news is that the boss battle you'll face will play in much the same way, the only difference will be who you of course fight alongside, and which party members won't be in the fray with you thanks to Hojo's schemes.

Choosing Aerith and Barret or Tifa and Red 13 on the beach in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The main reason to choose either pairing depends on who you want to bond with. Your relationship will change with the characters you choose to help, meaning the choice will contribute to your bond with them. The pair you don't select will also get taken temporarily by the boss, so they'll be out of the fight. You'll be going up against the robotic Grasptropod, which has plenty of health to whittle down, so you could also factor in who you consider to be the better pairing in terms of who you prefer to support you in combat. But overall, who you choose to help on the beach is really all about which characters you want to develop your relationship with.

