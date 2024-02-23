Which beachwear outfit to choose in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Deciding which beachwear outfit to pick in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is all about which character you want to increase your bond with. Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa each have two different outfits to choose from, which can be purchased after you've earned some companion cards from select minigames in the area. Both Aerith and Tifa's outfits can match with Clouds, meaning that you can have the same taste spending on what you pick. Once you go to the beach, you'll find out if your outfits match and your relationship with either or both characters can change. The descriptions act as clues to help you match the styles, but if you're trying to settle on which beachwear outfit to pick for Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa, read on below as we break it down for you.

Which beachwear outfit to pick for Cloud

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Which outfit you pick for Cloud is really up to you in terms of what style you like most, but it's good to pay attention to its description so you can pick the outfit Aeirth or Tifa can wear that best matches with your selection.

Wild Surf - "A Simple ensemble for those who want to cut loose and ride the biggest waves"

Ocean Chocobo - "A casual ensemble for those who want to go with the flow like a bird in their element"

How to match beachwear outfits with Aerith and Tifa

Once you've made your choice for Cloud, you'll go about earning some cards with Aerith and Tifa. Then you'll be able to select from two different outfits. What you choose depends on who you want to become closer to, since it will contribute to your bond with either character. It's good to note that you can actually match all three characters so you develop bonds with both. Below, you can see which outfits go with Cloud's ensembles for either character.

Cloud - Ocean Chocobo

Tifa's matching outfit: Majestic Glamour

Aerith's matching outfit: Floral Delight

Cloud - Wild Surf

Tifa's matching outfit: Shining Spirit

Aerith's matching outfit: Pink Mermaid.

Once you've picked Aerith and Tifa's outfits, you can make your way to the beach with your matching ensembles.

