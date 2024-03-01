Knowing how to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can help you get an edge over them in combat, as it's easier to wear them down once they enter a Pressured state. On top of that, there are also some combat challenges in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth which require you to Pressure an enemy in order to complete them, and it can be frustrating to defeat your foes but still end up failing because you didn't tick that particular box in the process. If you're unsure of what you need to do for this, then here's an explanation of how to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and what it means.

How to use Pressure in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth combat

(Image credit: Square Enix)

To find out how to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you need at least one member of your party to have the Assess Materia equipped. To do this, head to the Main Menu then Materia & Equipment, select a member of your party, then press Triangle to access the Set Materia screen. From there, make sure the Assess Materia is inserted into a free equipment slot – it's one of the yellow orbs if you're having trouble spotting it in the list.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

At the start of a battle, deal some quick damage with the appropriate party member to fill your first ATB gauge, then use the Commands Menu to activate the Assess ability and select the enemy you want to analyze. This will bring up a screen such as the one above, providing details about that particular enemy type and, crucially, in the description on the left side it should tell you what you need to do to Pressure it. This may involve attacking during specific phases, dodging particular attacks, or using elemental weaknesses against them.

If elemental weaknesses are involved, then look at the icon(s) on the right side under Weaknesses / Detrimental Status Effects, opening the Icon Key with L1 if needed to confirm what they mean. You can then use Spells to hit the enemy with elemental attacks that exploit its weaknesses, providing you have a party member with the correct Materia equipped. As the names don't match up directly, the Spells available correspond to elements as follows:

Fire = Fire

Ice = Blizzard

Lightning = Thunder

Wind = Aero

Once you've taken the required actions to put an enemy into a Pressured state, the word 'Pressured' will appear by their stagger gauge under the life bar and it will fill more quickly, so hammer them with magic and abilities to max out the gauge and put them into a Staggered state. Certain character abilities, including Cloud's Focused Thrust, Barret's Focused Shot, and Tifa's Focused Strike will fill this stagger gauge fast, particularly if you have already put the enemy into a Pressured state.

Once Staggered, your enemy will be briefly incapacitated and take damage more easily without being able to defend or fight back, so take advantage of this opportunity to deal crushing blows. Using unique abilities on Staggered enemies will quickly fill your ATB gauge, allowing you to spend ATB charges on delivering critical finishing attacks to defeat them.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission