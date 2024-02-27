How to fast travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fast travel is a particularly handy feature to use, because some of the open world regions you'll be exploring are huge and you could spend a long time walking back and forth to get between objectives if you go everywhere on foot – even if you have a chocobo to ride on. While there are plenty of sights to see and discoveries to be made on your journey through Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there are times when you just need to get from A to B quickly to progress through your current quests. To help with that, here's how to unlock and use fast travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to use Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fast travel within regions

(Image credit: Square Enix)

As you explore the large open world regions, you'll unlock Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fast travel points at the various Places of Interest you discover, such as Towers, Chocobo Stops, Intel locations, and other general landmarks. To jump to one of these quickly, open your map and then move the marker over the icon for a location, where a prompt will appear under the name if you can fast travel to it. You can also press left and right on the d-pad to cycle through all of the available points, to help identify what's currently unlocked. After following the prompt you'll be asked to confirm if you want to fast travel to that location, and some will give you the option to walk or travel by chocobo – though the only difference I can see is whether you arrive on foot or the back of a bird.

How to unlock Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fast travel between regions

(Image credit: Square Enix)

While it's often possible to backtrack to previously visited regions on foot, this can result in a significant and time-consuming trek, but thankfully it's also possible to unlock Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fast travel between regions to speed that process up. The first opportunity for this is the Stuck in a Rut quest during Chapter 4, which can be started by speaking to Gabe at Gabe's Ranch at the location marked above in the Junon Region. This involves visiting a Wainwright then using your chocobo to sniff out materials so a new wheel can be constructed for Gabe's cart, but once that's done you can employ Gabe's services to transport you directly back to the Grasslands – for a price.

As you progress through the story, keep an eye out for other quests that unlock more modes of transport, so you can jump back and forth between the different regions with ease.

