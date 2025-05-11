"Quicksave, then fly": Oblivion Remastered wizard jumps across all of Cyrodiil with the perfect cocktail of broken spells and a cool 1,994 Magicka

Do you want to travel across The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered 's map in a matter of seconds? Of course you do, and all you need is a ridiculously large list of spells to launch yourself through Cyrodiil at record pace. Who needs fast travel?

As highlighted by Reddit user purpleturtlehurtler, you, too, can become ridiculously agile to the point where you can soar across the world by simply jumping. Just take a look at it in action below – the player leaps off the top of a mountain with such momentum that they make it near the edge of the water around the Imperial City.

After that, they keep it going, bouncing straight into and across the water, flying forward and bouncing across the surface like a skipping stone thanks to their boosted Acrobatics (more on that later). Every time they return to land, you can see their poor High Elf's legs seemingly struggle to keep up with the pace at which they're traveling, almost as if they're on the verge of tripping over with every step.

Needless to say, it looks like a ridiculously fun way of getting around the map, and purpleturtlehurtler has shared everything you need to know to replicate the set-up and try it yourself. First, you'll want to become a "master of Restoration" magic, before cooking up a cocktail of Fortify spells.

Specifically, you'll want to "Fortify Willpower, Intelligence, and Magicka," five times, at "maximum magnitude and duration." Do all that within a minute, and then "Fortify Speed, Acrobatics, and Athletics" – again, five times each to that same maximum duration and magnitude. "Quicksave, then fly," declares purpleturtlehurtler .

They elaborate a little more on this, noting that with your Fortify spells, you should "label every duplicate with a +1 or something to keep them clustered and in order. You may want to make smaller Willpower and Intelligence fortification spells to ramp up to the bigger ones if you don't have base 522 Magicka at the least."

Furthermore, they add: "You can combine those master level spell effects to make spells that cost 1044 or higher, but that's where the Intelligence and Magicka fortifications come in."

A screenshot of their High Elf shows that they're able to get their Magicka all the way up to 1,994, while their Speed, Acrobatics, and Agility are all fortified by 475 points, making for an incredibly nimble character (temporarily, at least).

Speaking of moving quickly, a different Oblivion Remastered player recently blasted through the "murder mansion" quest in just 8.75 seconds , using only his fists and leaving no witnesses. I imagine he could have pulled it off even faster by using purpleturtlehurtler's spell concoction first, though.