How to fast travel in Avowed to get around The Living Lands

Avowed fast travel is a useful tool to have at your disposal, especially as you start to progress through your adventure and open up more of The Living Lands through exploration. Certain quests will have you moving back and forth across the map, and while you can do this completely on foot it's a time-consuming process in Avowed, plus it's likely you'll run into roaming groups of enemies along the way that you might not want to fight. There's no cost for using this and Obsidian have made it as easy as possible, so here's what you need to know about fast travel in Avowed.

How to unlock Avowed fast travel points

(Image credit: Obsidian)

To unlock Avowed fast travel points, you simply need to approach a Fast Travel Beacon to automatically activate it, with no manual interaction required. These look like ornate braziers with a pink flame burning on top, and you'll receive a notification on screen when you've gone close enough to one and added it to your map. In addition to these beacons, every time you set up an Avowed Party Camp they will also be added as a fast travel point, giving you more options to get around quickly.

How to use Avowed fast travel

(Image credit: Obsidian)

To use Avowed fast travel, you just have to open your map and hover the cursor over one of the Fast Travel Beacons or Party Camps you've previously unlocked. Once highlighted, you'll see a 'Travel Here' prompt appear at the bottom of the screen, so hit that and accept the 'Confirm Fast Travel' message that follows to be teleported off to your chosen destination.

(Image credit: Obsidian)

While you can use Avowed fast travel in most situations, there will be times when it is temporarily disabled while you work through a critical part of the storyline. When this happens, the icon of a Fast Travel Beacon with a cross through it will appear next to the compass in the top left corner of your screen, so in those situations you'll need to continue on foot until you've completed the current story quest.

