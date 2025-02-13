How to use your Avowed Party Camp for recovery and more

Your Avowed Party Camp forms the hub and base of operations for your adventures, by providing you with a place to rest, store your accumulated items, get to know your companions better, and various other useful activities. You can set up these camps all over The Living Lands in Avowed, meaning you should always have somewhere nearby to recuperate between quests and prepare for the next part of your journey. To find out more, here's how to set up a Party Camp in Avowed and an explanation of everything you can do in it.

How to set up an Avowed Party Camp

(Image credit: Obsidian)

As you explore The Living Lands, look out for the large Adra Waystones that can be found scattered across the landscape, which look like giant green rocks with a purple haze coming off them. These form the base for each Avowed Party Camp, and as there's no cost for setting up a camp you should do so whenever you see the opportunity, as they provide another resting place and also become Avowed fast travel points to help you get around more quickly.

How to use an Avowed Party Camp

(Image credit: Obsidian)

To use an Avowed Party Camp, you can either approach the area on foot and follow the prompt that appears to set up camp, or open your map and fast travel to the location directly. Either way, once you set up and enter the Party Camp it becomes a self-contained area that no enemies can enter, the time switches to night, and you are fully healed once you rest – meaning you can save your health potions and food for when they are more urgently needed.

As you walk around your Party Camp in Avowed there are various elements you can interact with, which all have useful functions:

Companions: If a speech bubble is hovering over them they have something to talk to you about, and conversations can help with Avowed romance progress. Companions can also offer training to permanently improve your attributes.

If a speech bubble is hovering over them they have something to talk to you about, and conversations can help with Avowed romance progress. Companions can also offer training to permanently improve your attributes. Enchanting Station: Can be used to improve or augment the enchantment on Unique items.

Can be used to improve or augment the enchantment on Unique items. Main Camp Tent: Can be used to access Companion Outfits and change appearance in Avowed for your party members.

Can be used to access Companion Outfits and change appearance in Avowed for your party members. Party Stash: Can be used to store and retrieve items – you can send items from your inventory to the Party Stash at any time, to avoid Encumbrance.

Can be used to store and retrieve items – you can send items from your inventory to the Party Stash at any time, to avoid Encumbrance. Totem Shrine: Can be used to display Totems and Totem Fragments which provide powerful effects, though only one Totem can be active at a time.

Can be used to display Totems and Totem Fragments which provide powerful effects, though only one Totem can be active at a time. Workbench: Can be used to upgrade items in Avowed, improving your weapons and armor.

Once you've finished up in your Avowed Party Camp, you just need to walk out to the perimeter then accept the prompt that appears to rest for the night and exit the camp. If you used fast travel to reach it, you'll also be given the option to return to your previous location, or exit at the Party Camp location instead.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.