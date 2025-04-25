If you are taking the time to dive back into Cyrodiil, there's a very good chance that you're wondering how to store items in Oblivion Remastered. Encumbrance is the enemy of all who venture into this sprawling open-world RPG, an affliction which denotes that you are carrying too many items at once – robbing you of the ability to move quickly or fast travel.

While it's possible to increase your maximum Encumbrance by investing in the Strength attribute (read my guide on how to level up in Oblivion Remastered for more help there) but that's a slow process. So in the meantime you're going to want to learn how to store items in Oblivion Remastered to ensure your most precious loot doesn't go to waste on some dungeon floor. Whether it's in special chests or your own personal lockboxes, here's all the key ways to stash items in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered .

Oblivion Remastered: How to store items

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Wondering how to physically store items in Oblivion Remastered? Once you've found an appropriate location (more on that below) you'll need to press the 'Search' button if you're playing on PC. For those of you on PS5 or Xbox Series X, click the right thumb-stick while you're in the storage inventory screen to 'search', which will then let you freely transfer any of your items.

Oblivion Remastered: Where to store items

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There are plenty of locations where you can store items in Oblivion Remastered. While some of the items you dump on the ground will retain permanence, they will eventually disappear or be otherwise taken by NPCs. That's why you need to find secure storage for valuable loot, weapons, armor, and more to be sold to merchants with deep pockets. While any container in the world with the exact name of 'Sack' can store your items, here are five of the best places to store items in Oblivion Remastered in the early game.

Jauffre's Chest in Weynon Priory

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Once you exit the sewers, the first quest you are granted has you returning the Amulet of Kings to Jauffre in Weynon Priory. You can fast travel over there or take the scenic route, either way you'll want to ask the grandmaster of the Blades for a little "assistance" once you're over there. This will prompt Jauffre to unlock a storage chest full of some handy items. Better still though, you can then use Jauffre's Chest to store your own items. It's worth noting, however, that this storage location may become unavailable once the Mythic Dawn attack the location, following the completion of the Kvatch Oblivion Gate questline.

At the White Stallion Lodge

Another quest that's easy enough to tackle in the early game, you'll want to head over to the town of Leyawiin and complete the Knights of the White Stallion questline. Speak to Count Marius Caro about becoming a Knight-Errant and you'll head out in search of Black Brugo. Complete these trials and head back to Castle Leyawiin where Count Caro will grant you access to the White Stallion Lodge. There's loads of sacks scattered around this location that you can safely store non-perishable items in for later.

At the Hollowed-Out Tree Stump

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If you need to offload some items quickly and efficiently, you may want to check out the Hollowed-Out Tree Stump in Imperial City. Head to the Market District as if you were going to purchase 'My Imperial House' and head opposite the Office of Imperial Commerce. Hidden in an alleyway next to Rindir's Staffs is a little garden with a hollow tree stump hidden at the back. For whatever reason, this location will let you freely store items in Oblivion Remastered and they will not be stolen or disappear.

At 'My Imperial House'

The best place to store items on Oblivion Remastered is to buy your very own house. You can purchase places to live in most of the major cities in Cyrodiil, but they are all pretty expensive… except for 'My Imperial House'. This delightful shack in the Waterfront District of the Imperial City can be purchased for around 2000 Gold, so long as you have the required disposition to barter with Vinicia Melissaeia – located in the Office of Imperial Commerce in the Market District. You'll then need to purchase the Home Storage Plans from Three Brothers Trade Goods. Once you've done all of that, you'll be able to freely store items in Oblivion Remastered without any fear of them being stolen.

At the Aleswell Inn

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If you take the time to wander over to the Weynon Priory, along the northern road from the sewers, you'll most likely stumble upon the Aleswell Inn. Here you'll find that all of the locals have mysteriously become invisible and will ask for your assistance in resolving the matter. Should you successfully complete the Zero Visibility sidequest in Oblivion Remastered (the Detect Life spell is your friend here), you'll be permanently granted a free room at the Aleswell Inn as a reward. Head upstairs and take the first left, which is where you'll find your very own chest of drawers to store items in.

