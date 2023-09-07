To find where to sell items in Starfield you'll need to find a store or vendor who will accept what you're selling - and has the credits to purchase it. There's vendors all over the galaxy, but if you want some easy ones to find, I can point out where to sell items in Starfield quickly. If you've acquired a lot of random items, resources or just spare weapons and spacesuits that you want to sell off, to prevent the issue of Starfield overencumbrance, then finding a shop and dumping the lot is the way to go.

How to sell things in Starfield

To sell things in Starfield, you just need to find any vendor or store owner and press "LB" to swap from the buying menu to the selling menu. You can even press LB again to sell items directly from your ship's cargo inventory, so you don't have to carry it across town yourself.

Vendors aren't too difficult to find once you know where to look, though the lack of maps for cities and towns makes that initial discovery difficult. The easiest place to sell things are the green Trade Authority Kiosks that are at all major spaceports where you land your ships, as shown above. They're usually either at the exit to the landing pad, or next to the attending ship technician.

Beyond that, you can find stores with human vendors in all major Starfield cities, sometimes plenty more than one. In New Atlantis on Jemison, there's a whole Commercial District full of vendors - if you've just fast travelled here or gotten off the tram, head across the pool directly ahead of you in the direction of the Lodge to find the UC Distribution Center, which sells and buys everything that a hardy space adventurer would probably need. Alternatively, the city of Neon on Volii Alpha is one big cyberpunk market, at least at the "Core" section, a street of shops you can use to your leisure.

What to do when Vendors run out of money

If you do too much business and sell too many things to them, vendors may run out of money, meaning they'll still take things off your hands but won't give you any cash for them. They can get money back if you buy things from them, but that doesn't help much if they don't have anything you want to buy. So if a vendor is out of money, the best thing to do is find a nearby chair or bed and sit in it to "wait" for twenty-four hours. Vendors get supplies of money back every day, so you just need to wait for the next one to do fresh business.

Of course, if you're finding yourself strapped for cash, we've got a Starfield money page right here, with tips on glitches, exploits, farming and generally how to make yourself an astronomically wealthy astronaut.

