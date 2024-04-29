How to get the Stellar Blade Double Jump ability

The Stellar Blade Double Jump ability is something you can see on the skill tree for a while after the game begins, but no amount of skill points will allow you to unlock it - which isn't good, because there's times in both combat and exploration where the ability to leap higher would benefit both Eve and the player. We'll show you how to unlock the Double Jump in Stellar Blade below, as well as how you can speed up the process as much as possible.

How to unlock the Double Jump in Stellar Blade (Image: © Sony) The Double Jump ability in Stellar Blade is unlocked at a specific point in the main story, specifically during the Light of Hope mission, where an NPC ally upgrades Eve's exosuit, and with it, adds various new abilities. This means that the more time you spend on side-quests, the more time it'll take to get the Double Jump. Otherwise, expect to get it roughly 5-8 hours into the main game.

However, once you have it, the Double Jump is something you don't have to pay any skill points towards - it's automatically covered by the story-necessitated upgrade. To use it, simply press the jump button again while in mid-air (like in most games). Otherwise it's mainly used to get extra air, but can also help with control during platforming puzzles, allowing you to redirect yourself a little more mid-leap. It's especially helpful during some of the fiddly wall-running sequences.

