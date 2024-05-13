Assassin's Creed Shadows release date seemingly leaked by Ubisoft in its own trailer placeholder

Ubisoft has officially confirmed that Assassin's Creed Red is now Assassin's Creed Shadows, and it seems the publisher has also unofficially - but quite accidentally - confirmed the game's release date.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to launch on November 15, 2024, according to screencaps of the description attached to the upcoming trailer's YouTube placeholder page. The date has since been scrubbed from the description, but there have been enough separate accounts of its existence that I'm inclined to think Ubisoft did indeed goof and leave in details about the launch day.

Ubisoft has previously said that the game is set to launch this fiscal year - meaning sometime before March 2025 - and every single previous mainline entry in the series has launched in either October or November. A November launch would also give Shadows some breathing room against Star Wars Outlaws, the other big Ubisoft open-world game for 2024, which is due to land at the end of August.

The metadata for Shadows' Ubisoft Store listing seemed to suggest that the game would launch across PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PS4, but there have since been some reports swirling that the game will fully ditch PS4 in favor of current-gen platforms. It's likely all this information will be confirmed or debunked very soon, as the official cinematic trailer is set to debut on May 15.

