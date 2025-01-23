Assassin's Creed Shadows: Everything we know about Ubisoft's new RPG

Assassin's Creed Shadows is only a few weeks away, coming out soon on March 20, 2025. That's right after a series of delays, Ubisoft is finally giving fans the feudal Japan AC game that they've been asking for for years.

First announced as Assassin's Creed Codename Red, there have been a ton of updates, trailers, and even a new hands-on preview of Assassin's Creed Shadows for us to unpack recently. In a bit of a throwback to Syndicate, we know that the upcoming open-world RPG features dual protagonists in Naoe and Yasuke. The two heroes have markedly different playstyles, letting you swap between stealth and combat-focused characters depending on what the situation - or the story - calls for. There's also romance, relationships, and pre-order bonuses to look forward to, and with each new update, we just get more excited.

No one can deny that Ubisoft is cooking up one of the biggest new games for 2025, but Shadows is just one of many upcoming Assassin's Creed games on the horizon, as we'll also see titles like Assassin's Creed Hexe in the future. For now, though, keep reading for a breakdown of everything that you need to know about the next installment in the iconic series!

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed Shadows release date is set for March 20, 2025. Originally, the game was set to come out on November 15, 2024, before its initial February 14 push, and now, a second delay has pushed it firmly into March territory.

A statement about the first delay was posted on September 25, 2024, explaining how more time was needed to give players the game that they deserve. In the post, the team also clarified that refunds will be issued to everyone who pre-ordered the game and that the game will now be released across multiple platforms, including PC via Steam.

"We understand this decision will come as disappointing news, especially to those who've been waiting patiently for an Assassin's Creed game inspired by Feudal Japan, but we sincerely believe this is in the best interest of the game and ultimately your experience as a player," the statement reads.

Assassin's Creed Shadows platforms

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. That means that PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch players will be unfortunately out of luck. Apple has also confirmed that it will release on Mac at the same time.

There are also rumours that Assassin's Creed Shadows will be on the list of upcoming Switch 2 games to be announced later on in the year. However, we are still waiting for Nintendo to confirm those speculative statements.

Assassin's Creed Shadows trailer

The Assassin's Creed Shadows trailer above was unveiled on May 15 2024, giving us our first proper look at the setting, characters, and lore of its world. The trailer introduces us to Yasuke and Naoe, a samurai and shinobi respectively, who will serve as our dual protagonists in this story that wants to deliver the power fantasies of two very different Azuchi-Momoyama era warriors.

From the trailer, we can see that Yasuke's playstyle favors the slick arts of the samurai, while Naoe's quiet, deft work in the shadows more closely resembles the AC series' stealthy origins. With Assassin's Creed Mirage having delivered a taste of this in 2023, it's clear that Ubisoft is trying to strike a balance between old and new Assassin's Creed by giving the player the chance to utilize both combat styles in one game. We see evidence of this aplenty in the above trailer - and also, will Ezio's theme ever not give us chills?

Assassin's Creed Shadows setting and story

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in Feudal Japan, more specifically, during the Azuchi-Momoyama era. The world is changing and the Unification of Japan has begun, causing conflict and war as a new era approaches. During Assassin's Creed Shadows, you follow the stories of the shinobi Assassin Naoe, and the African samurai Yasuke.

While the complete story of the upcoming game hasn't been fully disclosed, we suspect that it will have something to do with the First Tenshō Iga War, which occurred during the period and area in which the game is set. From our preview of the game, we also learned that Naoe has a family artifact to protect.

What we do know though is that Shadow's Assassin's Creed Origins-sized map has been made "more realistic" in terms of mountain scale, meaning we will be exploring a rich historical fantasy that is built to feel weighty and true to life. That also goes for the physics-based grappling hook sported by Naoe, which is sure to give her a leg-up when it comes to traversal. Think of AC Syndicate's Evie, only better.

The franchise has explored no fewer than 10 different locations around the world since the series made its debut 15 years ago, but it has never ventured into Japan – until now that is. Marc-Alexis Cote originally said that Assassin's Creed Shadow's historically-steeped context will "let players explore one of their most-awaited settings ever," giving us the chance to "live a very powerful Shinobi fantasy."

Assassin's Creed Shadows characters

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows will feature two playable characters in the form of Yasuke, the first-ever Black samurai, and a ninja-like female Shinobi named Naoe. It looks like you'll be given a choice between characters before a lot of main missions, and your favored playstyle will largely dictate your favorite character.

Yasuke will be the heavy-hitter as a samurai, while Naoe is our more classic AC-style assassin, given her quiet and stealthy ninja ways. Ubisoft has described Naoe as a "farmer warrior," taking on "the role of protector" in the game as she fights to defend her province of Iga. Her storyline looks set to revolve around political upheaval, invasion, and the fight for survival against insurmountable odds.

Yasuke, on the other hand, is of the Oda clan, led by prolific Japanese unification figurehead Oda Nobunaga. Having impressed Oda with his large stature, welcoming of Japanese culture, and strong sword-arm, Yasuke is widely considered the first-ever Black samurai in Japanese history.

Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay

YouTube Watch On

You'll get to play as both Yasuke and Naoe and experience a new direction of AC gameplay as you switch between the two. Both characters have unique playstyles, and when combined, you get to experience both heavy attack-style combat opportunities through Yasuke's samurai gameplay and more stealth-centric sneaky work when operating as Naoe. Similar to how things worked in Assassin's Creed Syndicate, you'll get to swap between the characters to explore the world and engage in missions.

The extended gameplay reveal shown at Ubisoft Forward 2024 (which you can watch for yourself above) gives us a closer look at the dynamically different ways Yasuke and Naoe move and engage in combat. Yasuke is melee-focused, delivering slow, heavy attacks with his studded baseball bat-like kanabo (the weapon of the Oni in Japanese folklore) and rapid-fire hits with his katana. Naoe, on the other hand, is more acrobatic and operates in the shadows, equipped with a retractable Hidden Blade on her wrist and a grappling hook. She can also go prone and crawl (a first for the series), making her one of the most stealthy protagonists in any Assassin's Creed game yet.

Your choice of character will also influence the world around you, according to a blog post by director Charles Benoit, who revealed that the core mechanics of both protagonists are the same, but some enemies will be more aggressive towards Naoe and fearful of Yasuke.

Speaking on relationships and attitudes towards the main characters, romance is also reportedly in Assassin's Creed Shadows. As Naoe and Yaskue, we'll be able to recruit others who we can bond with and connect with either as friends or romantically. It sounds like it'll be quite similar in the romance department to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which lets us meet several potential paramours. And, if you were overwhelmed by all the options available, don't worry a "canon mode" has also been confirmed.

Other new features in the upcoming game include changes to the map, the ability to dispatch scouts, a customizable home base called the Hideout, and a dynamic weather system that can affect your missions. With the ability to use lighting to our advantage, different weather conditions will also present us with opportunities we can take advantage of - such as rain covering the sound of your footsteps, letting you sneak more efficiently.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will also be the first game to utilize the Animus Hub, which will change how we launch and play all upcoming Assassin's Creed games in the future as well. Exciting stuff!

Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-orders

(Image credit: Future)

Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-orders are live but only for certain copies. You can now pre-order the Assassin's Creed Shadows Limited Edition on Amazon for both PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Limited Edition costs $69.99/ £56.99, and a pre-order includes a bonus quest called 'Thrown to the Dogs'.

You can also pre-order the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition for $229.99/£199.99. The price tag may seem pretty hefty, but there's a lot included in this edition. Along with the base game, you will get the Sekiryu Dual Pack (gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke), the Sekiryu Hideout Pack (four unique ornaments to customize the hideout for your shinobi league), and five mastery points.

Along with these digital add-ons, the Collector's Edition also comes with a Naoe and Yasuke dual character statue, a unique Steelbook case, a collector's art book, a life-sized Naoe's katana tsuba, the world map, a Creed wall scroll, and two Sumi-e lithographs.

If you are looking to pre-order just the base game, unfortunately, that isn't live just yet, so the pricey bundles above are your best course of action currently. We'll keep you posted as more editions are announced and as soon as more pre-order links are live.

