Assassin's Creed Shadows seasons and how to change them explained

The Assassin's Creed Shadows seasons system is a new addition that changes the world environment and resets certain mechanics, as well as reaping new rewards for the player. It's probably one of the less explained new features in Assassin’s Creed Shadows compared to how important it is, so below we'll explain what the difference is between them on gameplay, and how to change seasons.

How to change seasons in Assassin's Creed Shadow (Image: © Ubisoft) Seasons in Assassin's Creed Shadows change roughly every two hours, as outlined by the timer on the compass in the top right hand corner of the map. During this time, half of the season will be during the day, and half at night. Once that time is over, the season will change automatically when you fast travel, or you can trigger it manually by holding the right button on the D-Pad while in the map. However, you do have to wait for the timer to elapse - there is no way to change seasons or pass time whenever you want. If you've just started Spring and really want to play in the Winter, you have no option but to just let time naturally pass, which also goes for the day-night cycle. These seasons are also broken into two phases, "early" and "late", with minor differences between each one.

What does changing seasons in Assassin's Creed Shadows do?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Changing Seasons in AC Shadows has numerous effects on both the world and player:

Changes to the environment dependant on what season you enter.

All Wanted alerts are removed in every region.

You regain all expended Assassin's Creed Shadows Scouts.

All smuggled Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout resources are collected and can be spent.

The Salvage Chest at the hideout is filled by any unused scouts.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The environmental effects are contextual and can be both good or bad. Winter can turn ponds to solid ice you can walk on, as well as add icicles that can be knocked down to catch enemy attention. Meanwhile, summer will bring more long grass for players to hide in. Be sure to study the environment in each season to see what advantages and disadvantages it affords!



For more info, check out our handy list of Assassin's Creed Shadows tips to find out the best way to play the game! Or, alternatively, discover how to gain Assassin's Creed Shadows Knowledge Points and increase the skill trees of both characters!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission