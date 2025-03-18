How to farm Assassin's Creed Shadows' hideout resources

To farm Assassin's Creed Hideout Resources like Minerals, Crops and Wood is something that most players will want to do at some point, as buildings are expensive and most methods don't pay much. In Assassin’s Creed Shadows these kinds of resources are something that you'll usually earn through all kinds of methods but, unless you're really focused on them, they risk coming in frustratingly slowly. To help, we've put together a guide on the best way to farm Hideout Resources in Assassin's Creed Shadows, as well as where those with a lot of money can quickly buy them.

How to farm Hideout Resources in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image: © Ubisoft) The best way to farm resources in Assassin's Creed Shadows for your base hideout is through the contracts that you can take at any Kakurega, whether at your Hideout or in Towns. Of these contracts, the best are those based around stealing supplies, but they all pay large amounts of resources as rewards.

Once you've done all of the contracts in a region, either move to a new one or wait for the next seasonal shift, as part of the Assassin's Creed Shadows seasons system. Each region has three contracts that refresh and reset every season accordingly, so you can keep doing this method over and over. If you're quick, you can take and complete a contract in minutes, making for an incredibly quick turnover.



The other very rapid way to earn resources is to pay for them. The merchants known as Port Traders will allow you to buy Hideout Resources, but be warned that this is an expensive method, and one you should only do if you're especially flush with money. if you want to find some, you can check the following settlements for some of your options:

Sakai (South Izumi Settsu)

(South Izumi Settsu) Amagasaki (West Izumi Settsu)

(West Izumi Settsu) Kakogawa Estuary (South east Harima coastline)

(South east Harima coastline) Old Port of Aga (South west Harima coastline)

(South west Harima coastline) Omizo (West bank of Lake Biwa, Omi)

There are plenty of other ways to earn resources, of course. You can find them as pickups in enemy territory, as well as large palettes of the stuff that you can use the Assassin's Creed Shadows scouts to collect accordingly - and of course, your Hideout Stash can be filled with small amounts of resources at the end of each season, though you don't get to pick which ones (and it's not very much, to be honest).



