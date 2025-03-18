How to get more Scouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows and all their uses

Assassin's Creed Shadows scouts are a resource used for scouting, of course, but also serve numerous other functions that you unlock throughout the game and through hideout upgrades accordingly. More importantly, you can regain scouts by spending money, and increase the maximum amount with even further upgrades once you unlock the hideout in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. If you want to know more about how to get more scouts and get scouts back in AC Shadows, as well as the best ways they can be applied, we'll explain how in our scouting guide below!

How to use Scouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows for Scouting and more

Scouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows have multiple uses, some of which have to be unlocked later on. We'll outline them all below, as well as what requirements some of them might have.

Scouting locations for objectives. If an objective isn't revealed on the map, hold Square/X to have a scout search a marked area - if the objective is in the circle, it'll be marked on the map properly. You can still find the objective without this benefit, it just eliminates the need to search. If you don't find the objective, the Scout is still used up. You can also increase the size of the search area by adding more scouts.

Smuggling tagged resources. In enemy castles, camps, and bases you can find large palettes of resources for base building, too big for either character to carry. If you're anonymous, you can spend 2 scouts to have them retrieve the pallet for you and add it to your resources at the end of the season. As mentioned above, upgrading the stables halves the cost, down to 1 scout, which makes farming Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout resources much easier.

Lowering the High Alert/Wanted status on regions (requires Kakurega upgrade level 2). After building the Kakurega at your hideout and upgrading it to level 2, you can use Scouts to remove either character's "Wanted" status from regions you've raised to high alert.

Refilling the Hideout box. In the stables is a stash box that is refilled by any unused scouts at the end of the season by random materials, items and resources, effectively granting a small reward by having not expended them. As you level up your hideout, you get new rewards in the box. Mon (Hideout level 2) Hideout/base Resources (Hideout level 4) Crafting/item upgrade resources (Hideout level 6) Gear (Hideout level 8)



Of all of these uses, we'd definitely recommend you put them towards smuggling materials. It's the most cost-effective return on Scouts, and having them scout for objectives or lower wanted levels is usually more of a time saver than something that's actively beneficial to you.

How to refresh scouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows and get them back

To get more scouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you either have to wait until the end of the next Season or buy them back at Kakurega outposts you've unlocked throughout the game, by interacting with the colourful pouches hanging on the wall. Refreshing scouts costs 200 Mon each, but you can build a Nando - one of the Assassin's Creed Hideout rooms - to reduce the price by 30%.

However, these require upgrades and expenses, and changes in the Assassin's Creed Shadows seasons are what you'll be dependent on early on in the game, which means you can get a new batch of scouts roughly every hour or so. Keep in mind that while unused Scouts can be put towards minor gains in the stables stash box, it's far better to use them for other purposes as a general rule.

How to increase max scouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows

To actually increase the maximum amount of scouts available to you in AC Shadows, build either of the following at your hideout:

Study: The study grants you a new Scout when built, and another for both following upgrades for a total of 3.

The study grants you a new Scout when built, and another for both following upgrades for a total of 3. Kakurega: The Kakurega, when first built, grants you a free scout, though the following upgrades do not.

The Kakurega, when first built, grants you a free scout, though the following upgrades do not. Stables: The stables come built for free, but upgrading them to level 2 halves the cost of smuggling tagged resources, from 2 Scouts to just 1. It doesn't increase the maximum, but it does make those you have far more cost-effective.

This will bring you up to a maximum of Six Scouts, and when used intelligently, this should be comfortably more than enough to get you through.

