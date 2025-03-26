How to remove Wanted status in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Wanted status occurs when either Naoe or Yasuke is spotted doing something illegal by a guard, and they manage to ring a bell to signal High Alert. Despite being an isolated event, this has ramifications across the whole region, as the Wanted Status will trigger not just in that town or castle, but across a whole section of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. With that in mind, removing that Wanted status and taking the region off High Alert is pretty important - and we'll show you how you can do so just below.

How to stop being Wanted in Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you have the Wanted status in Assassin's Creed Shadows and a region is on high alert, guards and other enemies will attack you on sight, which can get pretty dangerous if you're careless. Thankfully, there are several options available to you when it comes to clearing your Wanted status:

Wait for a new season. Being Wanted in any region ends with the changing of the Assassin's Creed Shadows seasons, which acts as a soft reset for the game world. If you can last until the next one, your Wanted status is forgotten about.

Being Wanted in any region ends with the changing of the Assassin's Creed Shadows seasons, which acts as a soft reset for the game world. If you can last until the next one, your Wanted status is forgotten about. Use Scouts to clear your Wanted status. If you build the Kakurega at your Hideout and upgrade it to level 2, you unlock a new ability you can trigger from your World map - using the Assassin's Creed Shadows scouts to clear the Wanted status. It costs 2 Scouts to do this per region, and therefore isn't cheap, but it's a helpful advantage in a pinch.

If you build the Kakurega at your Hideout and upgrade it to level 2, you unlock a new ability you can trigger from your World map - using the Assassin's Creed Shadows scouts to clear the Wanted status. It costs 2 Scouts to do this per region, and therefore isn't cheap, but it's a helpful advantage in a pinch. Change characters. Wanted status only applies to one character, so if Naoe is seen committing a crime, Yasuke can still work within that region without alerting suspicion, and vice versa. If you've reached the point where you're able to switch characters in Assassin's Creed Shadows, swapping between them effectively gives you anonymity back. Of course, if they're both spotted committing crimes independently and are Wanted in the same region, this won't help much.

Of course, the best thing you can do is not become Wanted in the first place. When they spot you committing crimes, certain guards will run for a wooden platform on a ladder and ring a bell to raise the alert. If they do that, it triggers the Wanted Status.



The best thing you can do to stop them is to hit the bells with ranged attacks to destroy them, or to just kill any guards with the red and white bell icon above them before they can sound the alert. You're most likely to run into this problem when getting spotted while infiltrating a restricted area, such as castle, so if you're playing as Naoe, stealthily disarming the bells with shurikens should be part of your process. Although, if you're playing as Yasuke, just shooting the bells or stabbing the guards is the more realistic option.



