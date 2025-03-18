Knowing how to switch characters in Assassin's Creed Shadows is essential for certain quests and seeing as much of the game as possible, but you must play the first leg of the game almost entirely as Naoe first. This can take many hours depending on how much you engage with side quests and activities in the early regions of Assassin's Creed Shadows. However, once you're done and have both protagonists available, you can flip between Yasuke and Naoe quite easily but there are some restrictions. Here's a breakdown of when and how you can switch characters in AC Shadows.

Since being able to switch characters is based on story progress, there are some spoilers in this guide!

How to switch to Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The option to switch to Yasuke in AC Shadows, and switch characters in general, isn't unlocked until you've completed Act 1 of the game. After a pivotal assassination quest, you need to complete the Thunder and Lighting quest and Mibuno Showdown flashback quest as Yasuke, and once you're done, you will have completed Act 1. At this point the game has reach the point where free ability to swap between the two of them is unlocked for you.

With Yasuke and Naoe now both available for you to play as, there are several ways you can switch between them in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

Opening the Inventory or Mastery menus and following the "Play as ___" button prompt (hold X on Xbox/hold Square on PlayStation): This prompt appears at the bottom of these menus and causes you to swap characters on the spot, so you can carry on where you left off. However, there are some major differences between Yasuke and Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you need to bear in mind when swapping.

(hold X on Xbox/hold Square on PlayStation): This prompt appears at the bottom of these menus and causes you to swap characters on the spot, so you can carry on where you left off. However, there are some major differences between Yasuke and Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you need to bear in mind when swapping. When fast traveling: After Act 1, yellow fast travel points marked on the map will have a second option to fast travel as whichever character you aren't currently in control of. Swapping characters in this way doesn’t leave behind the original character, so if you switch back using the Inventory menu, Naoe and Yasuke will swap on the spot like normal.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

During missions and cutscenes: The game presents plenty of opportunities for you to switch characters at the start of quests or during them. A cutscene may feature Yasuke and Naoe but will end with you choosing who you will play as for the mission ahead or the mission may automatically switch characters at scripted moments.

Importantly, you cannot switch characters in AC Shadows when you are in a restricted area, when you are in combat, and during certain quests. Some quests are specific to each character too, so switching characters is essential, particularly if you want to 100% the game – you might want to know how long it takes to beat Assassin's Creed Shadows if so. Of course, if you want to know the actual reasons to switch between them, we've got a list of all the Assassin's Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke differences here.

