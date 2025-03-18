All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained

Signs like the scales in AC Shadows mark certain dialogue options - but what do they mean?

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols like the scales, heart and crossed swords don't get explained at any significant point, even when you go into the dialogue tutorial in the codex. This means there can be some serious confusion about what you're actually choosing when it's time to talk the talk in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but we're here to help with that. If you're uncertain what the dialogue signs and symbols in AC Shadows mean, here's everything you need to know.

All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols and what they mean

Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue signs

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

All the dialogue symbols in AC Shadows are listed below, as well as what they mean for those options you choose.

  • Scales: Naoe/Yasuke is lying. There is no way to pass this option like a deception check - whether the person you're speaking to sees through the lie is scripted (see more below).
  • Red crossed swords: Triggers combat, ending the dialogue.
  • Heart: Flirty romance option. Most romances will require you to pick multiple "romance" dialogues before you reach that point.
  • Heart with an arrow through it: Final romance option that leads into a kiss or something more.
  • Silhouette/Plus Sign: Add the character you're speaking with to your list of allies.

Certain missions based around social stealth, like the Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony, have a lot of options like these, and without an explanation as to what they mean, it might be tricky.

When it comes to choices based around lying - marked by the scales - obviously there's no way to roll a dice or build your deception stat, so what you need to do is think honestly about the context and the lie offered to you. Is the person likely to believe it? Are they very knowledgeable about the thing you're lying about? Using those context clues before committing to the falsehood is what will help you most - it's not about being good at lying, but knowing when it's the right moment to lie.

Want more help with Yasuke and Naoe's exploits? Find out how to gain more Assassin's Creed Shadows scouts here, as well as how to use them properly. Alternatively, why not find out all the best Assassin's Creed Shadows skills?

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

