All Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony best choices and gift

The Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony choices are numerous, where Naoe will have to navigate such a ceremony filled with dialogue options run by Master Imai Sokyu, and have to pick out which of those involved is your target. We'll be blunt about this up front - choices in Assassin’s Creed Shadows don't tend to have much of an impact, especially long-term, and the tea ceremony is one of those moments where the gravitas given to certain dialogue choices isn't as serious as you'd think. Still, we'll take you through the best choices for the Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony below, so you can ace what is ultimately a slightly meaningless test.

Best Tea Ceremony Gift in Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When Naoe goes to visit Sen No Rikyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows to learn about Tea Ceremonies, he offers her a gift from his collection to bring to the important one later. Here you have three options:

Gold-trimmed teapot

Tea-leaf jar

Bamboo ladle

In fact, this is a choice that doesn't matter, and you can pick any of the gifts. No matter which of the three you choose, the host, Imai Sokyu, recognizes that it's from Nobunaga's personal collection, though he's not angry about it in the least. Either way, the outcome is the same.

Best Tea Ceremony dialogue choices in Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once you reach the tea ceremony in Assassin's Creed Shadows itself, you'll be given numerous dialogue choices, though we'll be blunt: like the gift, most of these choices are completely irrelevant or have no impact on the game at all. The most consequence they have is that other guests might be slightly more or less offended or notice a lie you told, but they don't act on it - you'll just get a little side-eye and silence. After all, this is a dignified ceremony with a foundation of respect, at least on the surface. Insults and stabbing come later.

With that said, if you're determined to get the best choices throughout the tea ceremony with the minimum upset or giving your intentions away, we've put all the choices below, and put the best options for dialogue in bold.

Giving your name to all guests (Shizuka / Sanuki / Shigure) Which name you choose doesn't matter, just make sure it's the same one each time. At the end Master Sokyu will address you by the name you gave him, with the whole crowd listening.

Imai Sokyu: "What is the purpose of the tea ceremony?" The tea ceremony is a spiritual experience. It's a place to make contacts.

Otama: "And how did you gain entry to this coveted event?" I had a good teacher. I know the son well.

Lady Satoko: "I was unaware they allowed children at these ceremonies." I'm friends with Master Sokyu. I have contracts with the Imai.

Wakasa: "You may have heard of me?" Of course I know you. I'm new to Sakai.

Wakasa: "Where did you say you were from?" I didn't say where I was from. I'm from Nagasaki.



Once this is done, you'll go back to Master Sokyu to begin the ceremony proper. Keep in mind that some of the characters you just met are inherently rude and abrasive, so even a good response can have a seemingly negative outcome - though again, these choices ultimately don't matter much beyond this scene.

How to do the Assassin's Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once you've finished talking with the guests, you can do the Tea Ceremony with Master Sokyu properly. There are multiple stages to this, and it's basically a test of memory based on what Sen No Rikyu has taught you in your training. Here are all the right options to complete the ceremony:

Bowing to Master Sokyu Bow head. Bow halfway. Bow deeply.

Turning the bowl. Turn bowl left twice. Turn bowl right twice. Do not turn bowl.



After this, you'll get the dialogue on your gift, whatever you choose - but as mentioned that doesn't come down to much. What's far more consequential is that this is the moment where you're given the Assassin's Creed Shadows confront Otama or Wakasa choice, based on which one you think is the real killer. We've actually made that it's own guide, as there's some genuine consequences to this choice that are worth parsing out properly.



Want to find out more about AC and the best way to play? Find out how to farm all those valuable farm Assassin's Creed Shadows hideout resources, or check out how to upgrade weapons and armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows and keep your favourite weapons at the same level as your heroes!



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.