Should you spare or kill Ron Hope in Starfield? The Hammer Falls mission choice is about whether you want to arrest somebody guilty of a serious crime, or let it go for the sake of not upsetting the apple cart (and getting a large bribe in the process). The outcomes aren't actually as diverse as you'd think, with many of the implied consequences quickly glossed over in the dialogue that proceeds the choice, but there are a few variations that are worth covering. Here's what to pick regarding the Ron Hope choice in Starfield's final mission in the Freestar Rangers' questline, The Hammer Falls.

It should go without saying, spoilers for the end of The Hammer Falls mission in Starfield to follow.

The Hammer Falls choice in Starfield explained

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The choice about whether to spare or kill Ron Hope in Starfield doesn't have too much of a divergence, but there are four outcomes (though in actuality the last three are minor variations on the same one):

Try to arrest and kill Ron Hope (recommended)

Accept Ron Hope's bribe of 20,000 credits and spare him

Use the Negotiation Skill to accept Ron Hope's bribe and raise it to 50,000 credits

Spare Ron Hope without taking a bribe

To explain this choice, Ron Hope is clearly guilty of having poisoned farmers' land to make it more mineral rich, then hiring the mercenaries known as the First to try and get them off that land later so he can claim those minerals for his industry - something he's willing to stop doing now he's been caught. However, he's on the Council of Governors that runs the Freestar Collective, and owns the HopeTech corporation, meaning he's happy to suggest that arresting him will cause political chaos and collapse a business that supports thousands of people. Instead, he offers you a bribe for evidence, tells you to pretend you don't know about his involvement, and says he'll support the families of those who died to the First as recompense.

If you try to arrest him, he'll make it violent, not willing to go down without a fight - so the choice is ultimately to let him go consequence-free, lining your pockets in the process, or dispense some frontier justice and turn him into a thin red mist.

Should you spare or kill Ron Hope?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

We'll cover the consequences of both outcomes below, but we think you should arrest/kill Ron Hope, as that's the more narratively satisfying outcome, there's no negative consequences to doing it, despite the threats, and the money, while appealing, isn't a huge deal when money in Starfield is generally relatively easy to obtain.

Kill Ron Hope

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If you choose to kill him, there won't be any financial reward beyond the minor credits and ammo you can pick off him and his security detail for doing so - at least for now. His assistant then admits to you in dialogue that HopeTech will probably endure fine enough, as one man dying probably isn't going to drag down a full interplanetary conglomerate.

Afterwards you go back to the Freestar Rangers and explain everything that's happened, and while the Marshall is a bit bothered that you shot a member of the Council of Governors, Hope was provably guilty and attacked an officer attempting to arrest him, so it's waved off after a bit of bickering.

Afterwards, you're made a proper Ranger, and given credits, special weapons, gear, and even a free new ship that's specialised for combat and disabling enemy craft, clearly designed for those who know how to dock in Starfield and board ships. These rewards do not change no matter what you do or what choice you make - no matter whether you kill or spare Ron Hope, this outcome and rewards are fixed.

Spare Ron Hope

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If you choose to spare Ron Hope, your companions will probably disapprove of you - he is pretty villainous - but he'll pay you 20,000 credits, increased to 50,000 if you have the Negotiation skill (though if you pick certain dialogue options, you can spare him without getting paid a bean).

Either way, the result is the same - Hope continues as is without consequences. And no, you can't turn around and betray Ron Hope to the authorities, there's simply no dialogue option to do so. After you get back to the Rock, the only option is to lie and say that the trail went cold after Paxton. While the Marshall is disappointed that the greater villain remains unknown, he's impressed that you took on the First effectively by yourself, and makes you a Ranger with all the above rewards mentioned.

