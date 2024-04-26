How to change your pirate's appearance in Sea of Thieves
Your character's appearance can be changed with an Pirate Appearance Potion
Your pirate's appearance in Sea of Thieves is something that can be changed - but not for free. Once you've chosen your character's appearance when starting up the game, the option to change it is something that requires microtransaction payments - or an insane amount of luck when hunting within the game. Still, if you're determined to redesign your pirate in Sea of Thieves, here's where you can find the option to change appearance - something called the Pirate Appearance Potion.
How to change appearance in Sea of Thieves
To change appearance in Sea of Thieves, you need to buy a Pirate Appearance Potion, a single-use consumable. This is sold in the Pirate Emporium (aka, the microtransaction/cosmetics shop) from the main menu, or certain stores in outposts. It costs 149 Ancient Coins, roughly equivalent to $2 / £2.
When you buy the Pirate Appearance Potion, you effectively have a second chance to choose your pirate's appearance from the randomised carousel, as you did when you first started the game. Once you pick again, that choice is locked in until you buy another Potion.
Without these potions, there's no way to change how your character looks on that fundamental level, in terms of body shape and face. The most you can do otherwise is change hair, facial hair, clothes, makeup and similar, using the Vanity Chest on board your ship, buying new options from stores in-game or through the Pirate Emporium.
