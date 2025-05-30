How to change skins in Elden Ring Nightreign

Unlocking Elden Ring Nightreign skins is quite a long process as you need a lot of Murk and must effectively complete the game to access the full range of outfits. Importantly, changing the appearances of the Nightfarers isn't even an option at the start of Elden Ring Nightreign as you need to unlock the dresser first.

Once you've done that, you can unlock a golden and radiant Dawn skin and a shadowy Darkness skin for every character, but they cost a lot of Murk. Persevere through the toughest bosses as well and you'll be able to unlock special skins inspired by various Dark Souls characters, from Solaire of Astora and Siegmeyer of Catarina to Patches and Knight Artorias. If you want to get your hands on these, here's everything you need to know about unlocking skins in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How to unlock Elden Ring Nightreign skins

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

To be able to change skins in Elden Ring Nightreign, you need to unlock the dresser, which happens automatically after defeating two Nightlords.

Once you've completed Elden Ring Nightreign Tricephalos and one other Expedition, you'll be approached by the Iron Menial – the marionette housekeeper – upon your return to the Roundtable Hold. He'll inform you of a dresser he's installed in the east wing. Walk over to the dresser marked on the map and follow or use the Roundtable Hold menu to fast travel to it and access the Change Garb menu.

Here you can preview, buy, and equip skins for all eight Nightfarers. Most skins are paid for with Murk, which is the currency you earn in varying quantities at the end of any run and for selling relics at the Relic Rites shrine.

Every character has five unlockable Elden Ring Nightreign skins on top of their default appearance which can be freely swapped out between runs using the dresser:

Dawn – 14,000 Murk: Purchasable as soon as you unlock the dresser.

Purchasable as soon as you unlock the dresser. Darkness – 35,000 Murk: Purchasable as soon as you unlock the dresser.

Purchasable as soon as you unlock the dresser. Remembrance – Free: Automatically unlocked after completing all Remembrances for the chosen character.

Automatically unlocked after completing all Remembrances for the chosen character. Dark Souls and/or Bloodborne Easter Egg skin 1 – 7,500 Murk: Purchasable after completing the Night Aspect Expedition.

Purchasable after completing the Night Aspect Expedition. Dark Souls and/or Bloodborne Easter Egg skin 2 – 7,500 Murk: Purchasable after completing the Night Aspect Expedition.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

It's therefore a lot of work unlocking every Elden Ring Nightreign skin as you need to beat the final boss and must spend 512,000 Murk (64,000 Murk for all skins for one character) to afford them all. If you consider unlocking everything in the game a requirement for a 100% completion, that's going massively increase how long it takes to beat Elden Ring Nightreign.

These skins will help your Nightfarers look their best but we've also ranked how good they are in our Elden Ring Nightreign tier list. While you're teamed up with friends in Elden Ring Nightreign multiplayer, you also want to use Elden Ring Nightreign emotes to show off your fanciest garb.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.