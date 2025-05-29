How long is Elden Ring Nightreign? Length and time to beat explained

How long is Elden Ring Nightreign? Well, the game's overall length and time to beat will vary even more than the core game did, owing to a significant shift in the game's design to a roguelike format, but overall the majority of people will probably spend much less time in Elden Ring Nightreign than they did in Elden Ring before it.

That being said, the sleeker design and greater focus on luck and randomization means that any numbers we lay out will have to be pretty elastic by nature, but with multiple members of the GR+ team having played the game, we'll lay out the basics below on how long it takes to beat Nightreign, as well as the average length of a single run!

Elden Ring Nightreign time to beat and length in hours

If you're looking to complete Elden Ring Nightreign, it should take you this long, depending on your playstyle:

Critical path: 10-20 Hours

10-20 Hours Standard playthrough: 15-35 Hours

15-35 Hours 100% completion: 45-60 hours

Obviously these are pretty stretchy estimates, but that's what comes of Nightreign being a roguelike – some players might get extremely lucky and defeat a Nightlord on their first attempt, others may need dozens of tries to crack.

Likewise, not all content has to be completed to reach the end. The game has seven different Expeditions with different Elden Ring Nightreign bosses that can be attempted before the eighth and final threat is revealed, but you only need to beat any four Nightlords to unlock the ultimate boss of Nightreign. That being said, that doesn't mean you can't go back and fight the others you skipped! So between all the different runs and remembrances tied to the different Elden Ring Nightreign classes, there's quite a lot of content beyond the critical path.

How long is a run in Nightreign?

Once you start to hunt a Nightlord like the Elden Ring Nightreign Tricephalos, it will take you between 40 minutes to one hour, assuming you're successful and aren't defeated early and have to restart.

You can go to the final boss of each day once the symbol of the Erdtree appears on the map, at the second shrinking of the circle, but you should arguably put it off as long as possible to spend longer farming Runes, levels and all the Elden Ring Nightreign best weapons.

