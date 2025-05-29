All the best weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign

Finding the best Elden Ring Nightreign weapons is what helps make the difference between a successful run and a botched attempt. The right weapon, paired with the right class and relics, can make the fight against Elden Ring Nightreign far more plausible than it would've been otherwise.

However, there's no overall best weapon, as each class has its own strengths and attributes that mean they scale better to certain swords and spears than other characters. The Raider is great with Strength-focused colossal weapons, but the wily Duchess needs Dexterity and Intelligence both coded into her gear for the best result. To help you know what to look for, here are all the best weapons in Nightreign and what makes them so strong.

All best weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The best weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign vary depending on class and relics, so what's good for one won't be good for all. Below we've covered the best weapons to look out for, split by class, but here's a quick summary so you know what to keep an eye out for:

Wylder Blasphemous Blade (Greatsword) Golden Order Greatsword (Greatsword)

Guardian Bolt of Gransax (Legendary Spear) Commander's Standard (Epic Halberd) Ant's Skull Plate (Epic Greatshield)

Ironeye Serpent Bow (Epic Bow) Black Bow (Epic Bow)

Duchess Glintstone Kris (Epic Dagger) Scorpion's Sting (Epic Dagger) Carian Regal Scepter (Legendary Glintstone Staff)

Raider Grafted Blade Greatsword (Legendary Colossal Sword) Devourer's Scepter (Legendary Great Hammer) Axe of Godfrey (Legendary Colossal Weapon)

Revenant Dragon Communion Seal (Epic Sacred Seal)

Recluse Carian Regal Scepter (Legendary Glintstone Staff) Erdtree Seal (Epic Sacred Seal)

Executor Hand of Malenia (Legendary Katana) Rivers of Blood (Epic Katana)



Best Wylder weapons

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Wylder is the all-rounder among the Elden Ring Nightreign classes, specced for non-magical combat. While a solid dexterity score means he can handle ranged and nimble weapons, he’s better leaning into strength. His unique relics and weaponry play into Greatswords specifically, but a small shield also works, depending on the threat.

Best Stats: Strength (A), Dexterity (B)

Strength (A), Dexterity (B) Ideal Weapon: Greatswords

Greatswords Combat Style: Versatile, but leans towards non-magical melee

Versatile, but leans towards non-magical melee Best weapons: Blasphemous Blade (Legendary Greatsword) : Wylder has many powers that spec to Greatswords in particular, and while there are five different legendary greatswords, the best is the Blasphemous Blade, which specs well to Wylder's stats and restores health on every kill. Golden Order Greatsword (Legendary Greatsword): Decent scaling offset slightly by a reliance on Faith (which is not a strong point for Wylder) is countered by the effect that charge attacks heal all the user's ailments and dispel all effects, which is amazing in certain boss fights.



Best Guardian weapons

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Guardian is a tank who plays defensively from behind large shields, and ideally you have a weapon to match that playstyle, able to prod foes from behind walls of protection. The Guardian is best when pairing a Greatshield and Halberd, though you'll struggle to find high-level versions of both in a single run. This is a character who isn't great for offense, but has incredibly high health and stamina to compensate, which makes him great against the first boss of the game, the Elden Ring Nightreign Tricephalos.

Best Stats: Strength (B)

Strength (B) Ideal Weapon: Halberds/Greatshields

Halberds/Greatshields Combat Style: Stalwart, frontline tank playing defensively with shields

Stalwart, frontline tank playing defensively with shields Best weapons: Bolt of Gransax (Legendary Spear): Guardian has several abilities for Halberds, but there are no legendary Halberds in the game. With that in mind, the closest option that fits the cautious, shield-heavy style is the Gransax spear, which adds lightning strikes on charged attacks. Commander's Standard (Epic Halberd): If you've got Halberd-specific buffs and want to invest in Guardian's expertise, O'Neil's Halberd is the best choice. It has no particularly unique effects, it's just the best damage on a generic halberd. Ant's Skull Plate (Epic Greatshield): This heavy-duty shield also inflicts Poison damage as a bonus effect, and scales well with strength.



Best Ironeye weapons

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Ironeye is obviously an archer – he starts with a bow and his abilities play into precise ranged shots, as does his high dexterity score. Ironeye can use other Dex-dependant melee weapons, but ideally you should have a regular bow (not a Greatbow) equipped for the majority of a run. I'd also avoid crossbows, as they don't scale to dexterity at all and have fixed damage. This is also probably the best class for the Elden Ring Nightreign Gaping Jaw boss, assuming you can get some Poison bows.

Best Stats: Dexterity (A), Arcane (B)

Dexterity (A), Arcane (B) Ideal Weapon: Bows

Bows Combat Style: Precision ranged shots

Precision ranged shots Best weapons: Serpent Bow (Epic Bow): This versatile, powerful bow also has poison inherent to its attacks, as well as an A-tier dexterity scaling. Black Bow (Epic Bow): This functions with the speed of a light bow, but hits harder and features S-tier scaling. Pure damage output without sacrificing control.



Best Duchess weapons

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Elden Ring Nightreign Duchess seems like a solely dexterity-focused character at first glance, but actually has an incredibly high intelligence score too. This is a character who's best with quick weapons like daggers, especially those that apply status effects, such as Bleed and Frostbite, that can then be doubled up on with Restage. When forced to back away, fire off some sorceries for ranged offense, as you won't lose any offensive power for it.

Best Stats: Intelligence (A), Dexterity (B)

Intelligence (A), Dexterity (B) Ideal Weapon: Daggers

Daggers Combat Style: Mobile and evasive with dagger strikes and occasional sorceries

Mobile and evasive with dagger strikes and occasional sorceries Best weapons: Glintstone Kris (Epic Dagger): A dagger that also scales to intelligence for added Magic damage, the Kris is quick and rapid and capable of slicing up foes easily enough. Scorpion's Sting (Epic Dagger): A dagger with S-tier scaling that inflicts Scarlet Rot, combining this with the Restage character skill can rapidly trigger the effect on foes in a flash. Carian Regal Scepter (Legendary Glintstone Staff): This staff has S-scaling for Intelligence, and casting with it dispels any incoming spells and turns them into Glintblades that fly back at the caster!



Best Raider weapons

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

It is most definitely hammer time with the Raider, who specialises in massive weapons and high strength scaling, as well as buffs for Colossal Weapon types. As a barbarian tank, the Raider soaks up damage for the sake of crushing foes and various Elden Ring Nightreign bosses with huge, slow strikes. This is about as simple as characters get – hit the enemy hard, and if in doubt, hit them even harder.

Best Stats: Strength (S)

Strength (S) Ideal Weapon: Colossal Weapons/Greataxes/Great Hammers

Colossal Weapons/Greataxes/Great Hammers Combat Style: Huge weapons that break through enemy defenses

Huge weapons that break through enemy defenses Best weapons : Grafted Blade Greatsword (Legendary Colossal Sword): This giant weapon has A-scaling on Strength, great for the Raider, but also has a unique stacking effect that buffs your stats across the board when you kill an enemy. Devourer's Scepter (Legendary Great Hammer): A-scaling strength and fire damage is good, but on top of that players can also get the health-steal through killing enemies that the Blasphemous Blade offers. Axe of Godfrey (Legendary Colossal Weapon): S-scaling strength makes this one of the most powerful weapons in the game, and charge attacks boost its attack power even further. If you can land a wind-up attack with this, you'll shatter enemies like glass.

:

Best Revenant weapons

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Elden Ring Nightreign Revenant is a necromancer summoner who, despite seeming pretty unholy by nature, has an incredibly high Faith score and serves as Nightreign's cleric class. This is a character who shouldn't be anywhere near the frontline; instead have her hold back and send in her summons while firing Incantations from behind their assault.

Best Stats: Faith (S), Arcane (B), Intelligence (B)

Faith (S), Arcane (B), Intelligence (B) Ideal Weapon: Seals and Faith Incantations

Seals and Faith Incantations Combat Style: Summoner, ranged spellcaster and white mage

Summoner, ranged spellcaster and white mage Best weapons: Dragon Communion Seal (Epic Sacred Seal): An S-scale in Faith means that this focus for incantations can really do heavy damage, and the Revenant's high Arcane score lends itself to the Dragon spells.



Best Recluse weapons

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Recluse is the other major spellcaster class, and while the Duchess has mastered intelligence and the Revenant mastered faith, Recluse has mastered both, meaning she’s perfect for magic… And nothing else, having terrible strength and dexterity. You should also keep in mind that she has a low Arcane score, so avoid the few spells that scale to that.

Best Stats: Intelligence (S), Faith (S)

Intelligence (S), Faith (S) Ideal Weapon: Glintstone Staves/Seals

Glintstone Staves/Seals Combat Style: Ranged magical combat of all kinds

Ranged magical combat of all kinds Best weapons: Carian Regal Scepter (Legendary Glintstone Staff): Being a spellcaster means that the best possible scaling for your spells is essential, and the Regal Scepter is unmatched (as well as its ability to counter incoming spells. Erdtree Seal (Epic Sacred Seal): The best Seal for general Faith magic, S-scaling should allow you to heal and buff with this as much as you do damage with your Glintstone staff.



Best Executor weapons

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Executor is the samurai-like fighter who requires a lot of skill and risk, playing aggressively with a barrage of swipes, as well as laying on certain status effects with his incredibly high Arcane score. Katanas are the Executor's bread and butter, and he receives a lot of relic buffs that play into these weapons.

Best Stats: Dexterity (S), Arcane (S)

Dexterity (S), Arcane (S) Ideal Weapon: Katanas

Katanas Combat Style: Aggressive, applying bleed and Scarlet Rot while avoiding enemy strikes

Aggressive, applying bleed and Scarlet Rot while avoiding enemy strikes Best weapons: Hand of Malenia (Legendary Katana): The legendary Malenia's blade has the highest possible Dexterity Scaling and it deals powerful bleed damage. Not only that, it restores health if you damage opponents quickly after getting hit, Bloodborne-style. Rivers of Blood (Epic Katana): Downplaying the Dex-scaling to an A in exchange for increased Arcane scaling for better bleed effects also works incredibly well, to the extent where this is arguably as good as the Hand of Malenia.



How to get Legendary weapons in Nightreign

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The best tier of Elden Ring Nightreign weapons are legendary weapons, which do massive damage and generally have fixed, powerful effects, rather than the more common randomised weapons. Here's all the ways we've worked out to obtain legendary weapons in Nightreign:

Defeat high level bosses for a small chance at a Legendary weapon being dropped.

Defeat the Falling Star Beasts in the Crater World Event for a smithing table that upgrades one weapon in your inventory to legendary status.

Do a deal for a legendary armament with Libra either before the fight begins or if you find them out in Limveld.

Find out more about Nightreign and all the little tricks you wish you'd known with our top ten Elden Ring Nightreign tips! Or find out the details of the game's limitations when it comes to the Elden Ring Nightreign crossplay options and how to play Elden Ring Nightreign with friends.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.