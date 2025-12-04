Nightreign Undertaker guide, abilities and unlock requirements

The Nightreign Undertaker is one of the two classes added in The Forsaken Hollows DLC, a melee fighter with high Strength and Faith, and abilities that push them towards highly aggressive melee playstyles. For many they're already emerging as one of the most potent and powerful new character options. so we'll go through how to unlock the Undertaker, explain their abilities, the best possible build and take you through everything you need to know about them in this comprehensive guide.

How to unlock the Undertaker

The Undertaker is a new choice for the Elden Ring Nightreign characters roster unlocked only if you've bought The Forsaken Hollows DLC. If you have, then the Iron Menial should speak to you when you enter the Roundtable Hold hub area, and direct you to the Small Jar Merchant. They'll lead you through a door to a supposed-to-lose battle with the Dreglord, and returning to that area after you die will reveal a chapel where you can speak with them as NPCs, unlocking them as characters from that point on in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Undertaker guide and abilities explained

The Undertaker has the following abilities, powers and ultimates in Nightreign:

Preferred weapon: Hammers

HP: B

FP: C

Stamina: C

Strength: A

Dexterity: D

Intelligence: D

Faith: A

Arcane: C

Passive Ability: Confluence. An ally using their Ultimate Art temporarily allows you to use your own Ultimate Art "Loathsome Hex" once for free. Certain enemy attacks also trigger this effect. You'll know when you have a free use of the attack because the icon will be purple.

An ally using their Ultimate Art temporarily allows you to use your own Ultimate Art "Loathsome Hex" once for free. Certain enemy attacks also trigger this effect. You'll know when you have a free use of the attack because the icon will be purple. Character Skill: Trance. Enter a temporary state where your mobility is increased and successive attacks do more damage. Using your Ultimate in this state gives you a second, free use.

Enter a temporary state where your mobility is increased and successive attacks do more damage. Using your Ultimate in this state gives you a second, free use. Ultimate Art: Loathsome Hex. Fly rapidly at a target and do a single, high-damage strike to them. This impact can also damage those nearby.

This is a character all about rapid, aggressive play and selectively using their powers to get the most out of their ultimate as possible. They need to be played aggressively, similar to the Elden Ring Nightreign Duchess, but their Faith means you should also find a Seal to ensure that they can heal and have some ranged options. If you can complete the Nightreign Great Hollow event, the additional Ultimate use given by the buff at the end is even more useful.

