Out of all the Switch 2 news to come from April's jam-packed stream, The Duskbloods may be the biggest surprise of them all. An upcoming title from Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, The Duskbloods is a deliciously gothic-looking multiplayer game that will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Though we've heard very little of The Duskbloods beyond its initial trailer, it looks to lean on Bloodborne's Victorian-era aesthetic with an emphasis on vampirism. The Duskbloods will be PvPvE – pitting players against each other and NPC enemies in a bid to take something called the "First Blood" – and is directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director behind Elden Ring , Bloodborne, and the Dark Souls trilogy.

It's an interesting reveal, given FromSoftware is already bringing Elden Ring to the Nintendo Switch 2 and has a multiplayer spin-off, Elden Ring Nightreign lined up to launch this year. It's a lot to keep track of, though, so to make things easier, we've rounded up everything we know about The Duskbloods for you to check out below.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Duskbloods is set to launch in 2026, although an exact release date beyond that is yet to be confirmed. We should hopefully hear more closer to the time, but with 2026 still a fair way off, it's possible that FromSoftware stays quiet on this one for a bit longer.

The Duskbloods platforms

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

In a surprise twist, The Duskbloods will be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive. It's a huge get for Nintendo – especially given FromSoftware's prestige status and popularity following Elden Ring's launch – but it remains to be seen whether it will stay on the handheld. There's a chance it eventually makes its way to other platforms – Capcom launched Monster Hunter Rise exclusively on the original Switch (where it was a massive hit) before eventually porting to PC and console – but for now, assume its Switch 2 exclusivity is here to stay.

The Duskbloods trailer

The Duskbloods – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Right now, our only footage of The Duskbloods is the reveal trailer that debuted during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. That said, there's plenty to enjoy in those sweet three-and-a-half minutes. The vampires! The shapeshifting dinosaur-thing! Jetpacks! Look, it needs to be seen to be believed – check it out above.

The Duskbloods gameplay

(Image credit: FromSoftware/Nintendo)

The Duskbloods gameplay made up the majority of its first trailer, so we already have a good idea of how it will play. However, The Duskbloods' website (heads-up – it's in Japanese) offers a little bit more detail. Up to eight players will be thrown into battle, where they must fight each other and the Bloodborne-esque world's various enemies to claim the "First Blood".

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's all very mysterious, but it does sound like a more competitive-minded spin on Elden Ring Nightreign. The trailer shows off plenty of third-person action, with a few features teased – including the ability for one character to fly around on a steampunk jetpack, while another bites into an enemy to gain powers. If the huge axe-swinging baddies are anything to go by, it also looks like FromSoftware's signature boss fights will also be making a comeback.

The Duskbloods story and setting

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Duskbloods' setting will look awfully familiar to Bloodborne fans, as it takes place in a similarly spooky Gothic Victorian city. From the trailer, it looks like we'll be fighting in towering cathedrals, upon the rafters of a grand train station, and along grand streets that look suspiciously like Dark Souls' notorious city Anor Londo.

While there are elements of steampunk – we spotted both a steam-powered jetpack and guns – it all looks fairly grounded, if you can look past the vampires falling from the sky. Speaking of which, The Duskbloods' story seems to follow a protagonist who has been given a mysterious character's blood, which appears to bring them back to life and unlock new powers. However, we'll have to fend off other players to realize our character's full potential – as The Duskbloods' trailer description ominously warns, "The moontears will flow for one and one alone". Spooky!

Can I pre-order The Duskbloods?

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Pre-orders for The Duskbloods aren't up just yet, but expect to be able to buy ahead of time once a release date has been confirmed by FromSoftware. As it stands, we wouldn't expect to hear too much more about The Duskbloods until after FromSoftware releases Elden Ring Nightreign, which is much closer at hand.

Don't worry – if you're looking to make full use of your handheld, there are plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 launch games to stay busy with. If you're yet to secure the console itself, our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders page has you covered with everything you'll need to know.