Former PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida says the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive he's most excited for is FromSoft's The Duskbloods: "Especially after Elden Ring"

Former PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment executive Shuhei Yoshida has said the upcoming Switch 2 game he's most looking forward to is from a developer he's actually worked with before: FromSoftware's The Duskbloods.

The Dark Souls and Bloodborne studio shocked everyone when it announced that director Hidetaka Miyazaki's next game would be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive - and, if that wasn't surprising enough, it would also be an eight-player PvPvE multiplayer experience.

Speaking to PlayStationInside, Yoshida said he's "very intrigued by The Duskbloods" in particular, even more than other contenders like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza. "I'm curious to see what FromSoftware will do with a Switch exclusive on a technical level, and it's always interesting to see what they come up with, especially after Elden Ring."

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser previously said that the game's very existence as a Switch 2 exclusive proves Miyazaki's faith in the upcoming console from a purely technical perspective - especially since the hit-making studio could've decided to partner with any publisher after Elden Ring sold a whopping 30 million copies.

On the subject of Nintendo games, Yoshida also commented on the growing trend of $80 price tags after Mario Kart World controversially got the ball rolling. He essentially blamed AAA "production costs" and inflation on the inevitable price hikes we're seeing now, but also pointed to $50 games such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as an example of how to tackle the problem. "This is one of the ways forward, I think, because you can make excellent games with tighter teams and budgets without compromising quality," he said.

After 10 years of waiting for Bloodborne on PC, fans can take comfort in knowing FromSoftware owns The Duskbloods IP and not Nintendo