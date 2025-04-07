After 10 years of waiting for Bloodborne on PC, fans can take comfort in knowing FromSoftware owns The Duskbloods IP and not Nintendo

Of all the upcoming Switch 2 games , the strikingly Bloodborne-esque The Duskbloods might have been the most surprising of all as a FromSoftware title exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 – but it might not stay exclusive to the console forever.

A trademark filing for The Duskbloods proves as much, highlighting that the IP for the new multiplayer PvPvE experience is owned by FromSoftware and not Nintendo . The trademark can also be seen at the bottom of the game's official website . This is a big deal for longtime FromSoftware stans, especially those not wanting another Bloodborne-adjacent debacle – after all, 10 years have passed since that game's release but it remains in PlayStation 4 prison.

Studio lead Hidetaka Miyazaki previously explained that he's "not the one to decide" whether Bloodborne would receive a sequel or a PC port , as FromSoftware doesn't own the IP – Sony does. That's why The Duskbloods' IP belonging to FromSoftware is significant, as it could mean that the game will be available on other platforms one day post-launch, and the decision of whether or not to make a follow-up might be up to the developers themselves.

Miyazaki's own words regarding Bloodborne spark hope, too, as they speak to his desire for fans on various platforms to have access to FromSoftware's games. "Obviously, as one of the creators of Bloodborne, my personal, pure, honest opinion is I'd love more players to be able to enjoy it," said the president in the past. There's no guarantee that the studio owning the IP this time means anything will come of it, though – Nintendo could hold publishing rights.

Either way, there's no harm in hoping for the best, and fans are already counting down the days until The Duskbloods leaves the Nintendo Switch 2 – a console that isn't even here yet itself. The new system from Nintendo is set to drop on June 5, with Switch 2 pre-orders opening up this week worldwide ( except for in the United States , where they've been delayed for the time being). The Duskbloods will follow sometime in 2026.

